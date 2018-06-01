Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets

Friday, June 1, 2018, 7:10 pm ET

CHICAGO -105

Tyler Chatwood hasn’t gotten out of the third inning in his last two starts, shelled by the Indians and Giants. Prior to that, Chatwood had allowed two runs or fewer in six of eight starts and has allowed only two homers all year. He’s addressed issues that he believes led to the poor outings. The Mets’ Zack Wheeler, meanwhile, has allowed 22 runs over his last 28 innings. The Cubs are among the MLB’s best in hitting on the road (.266).

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson (62-25 in last 87 MLB ML picks)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Friday, June 1, 2018, 8:15 pm ET

ST. LOUIS -140

Miles Mikolas allowed two or fewer runs in seven straight starts before a shaky outing last time out at Pittsburgh. For the season, he owns a WHIP of 0.98, and I like him to bounce back strong at home against these same Pirates. Lay it with the Cards coming off their stunning rally Thursday.

SportsLine Expert: Larry Hartstein (40-26 in last 66 MLB ML picks)

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

Friday, May 25, 2018, 8:15 pm ET

LOS ANGELES -150

I’m a big fan of the Bartolo Colon story, but it’s starting to unravel a bit. He was 1-2 with a 4.22 ERA in his five May starts, compared to 1-0 with a 2.87 ERA in five April starts. Facing the Angels isn’t going to help — the current L.A. lineup is a lifetime .375 batting against him; Mike Trout is .636 with two HRs in 11 at-bats. Angels hurler Jaime Barria had a rough outing against the Yankees last time out, but prior to that he’d allowed just one HR all year and a .204 average against. That includes a five-inning, one-hit effort against the Rangers last month.

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson (62-25 in last 87 MLB ML picks)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

Sunday, June 3, 2018, 8:00 pm ET

CLEVELAND +12

LeBron James has plenty of time to rest up after his 51-point performance in Game 1. And with all the TV timeouts, he gets enough rest during the games without having to sit out. With Andre Iguodala still iffy at best, look for the King to go off again and for J.R. Smith to redeem himself (somewhat) in another competitive game. Grab the points again.

SportsLine Expert: Larry Hartstein (24-13 in last 37 NBA ATS picks)

