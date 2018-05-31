Ryan Mayer

Jaelene Hinkle is a 25-year-old defender for the NWSL’s North Carolina Courage who has made eight appearances for the United States Women’s National Team. Last June, Hinkle received a selection to the team to play a couple friendly matches. However, she refused the call-up because of personal reasons.

Now, in a recently released interview with The 700 Club, Hinkle explained the reason behind her decision was that she didn’t want to wear the USWNT’s LGBTQ Pride Month jersey. In the interview, Hinkle discusses how her faith has shaped her life and gets into the reasons behind the decision right around the 4:00 mark of the video below.

“I just felt so convicted in my spirit that it wasn’t my job to wear this jersey. And I gave myself three days to just seek and pray and determine what He was asking of me to do in the situation. I’m essentially giving up the one dream little girls dream about their entire life, and I’m saying no to. It was very disappointing.”

It’s not the first time that Hinkle has given her stance on LGBTQ rights as she posted the following on Twitter and Instagram in the days after the Supreme Court decision that made gay marriage legal nationwide.

This world is falling farther and farther away from God… All that can be done by believers is to continue to pray. — Jaelene Hinkle (@JaeHinkle_15) June 26, 2015

Hinkle did admit in the interview that she’s aware she may have ended her career with the national team by not accepting the call-up, but she seemed at peace with that.

“If I never get a national team call-up again, that’s just part of his plan and that’s ok,” she said. “And maybe this was why you were meant to play soccer. Just to show other believers to be obedient.”

Hinkle’s NWSL team had a match against the Portland Thorns on Wednesday night and she was reportedly booed by the Thorns fans in attendance. One fan even showed up with a sign mocking her “personal reasons”.

A "PERSONAL REASONS" in rainbow letters two-pole in Portland at tonight's Thorns FC/NC Courage match. Referencing Jaelene Hinkle declining a USWNT call-up last summer because of the jerseys the team wore in honor of LGBTQ Pride Month. pic.twitter.com/UpZTJq3f3b — Jacob Cristobal (@jacobcristobal) May 31, 2018

According to The Oregonian, Hinkle’s coach and teammates were supportive of Hinkle when talking to reporters after the match, which the Courage won 4-1.