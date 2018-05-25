Looking to get out and into the community this weekend?

From a Black Pride celebration to a one-man show depicting a serviceman’s World War I experience, there are plenty of free community-driven cultural events coming up in Washington this weekend. Read on for a rundown.

DC Black Pride Opening Reception at Grand Hyatt Washington

Join Impulse Group DC to help kick off a five-day, 10-event celebration of the LGBT community’s black pride. The free opening reception features a sponsored bar from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

When: Friday, May 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St. NW

Admission: Free

Dakshina/Daniel Phoenix Singh Dance Company at THEARC

Catch a traditional Indian dance performance by Dakshina/Daniel Phoenix Singh Dance Company this Saturday afternoon. The young dance company employs contemporary dance choreography that mirrors multiple second-generation South Asian identities to highlight social justice issues in a dynamic way.

When: Saturday, May 26, 1-3 p.m.

Where: THEARC: Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus, 1901 Mississippi Ave. SE

Admission: Free

An American Soldier’s Journey Home at the Library of Congress

Head down to the historic Coolidge Auditorium in the Library of Congress to view a one-man show that follows the journey of a World War I soldier. Pulling from Irving Greenwald’s diary, actor Douglas Taurel portrays the soldier’s experience from training to the trenches then home again to his beloved wife and daughter.

When: Saturday, May 26, 2-3 p.m.

Where: Coolidge Auditorium, Library of Congress (Thomas Jefferson Building), 10 First St. SE

Admission: Free