Looking to get out and into the community this weekend?

From a Black Pride celebration to a one-man show depicting a serviceman’s World War I experience, there are plenty of free community-driven cultural events coming up in Washington this weekend. Read on for a rundown.

DC Black Pride Opening Reception at Grand Hyatt Washington

Join Impulse Group DC to help kick off a five-day, 10-event celebration of the LGBT community’s black pride. The free opening reception features a sponsored bar from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

When: Friday, May 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St. NW
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dakshina/Daniel Phoenix Singh Dance Company at THEARC

Catch a traditional Indian dance performance by Dakshina/Daniel Phoenix Singh Dance Company this Saturday afternoon. The young dance company employs contemporary dance choreography that mirrors multiple second-generation South Asian identities to highlight social justice issues in a dynamic way.

When: Saturday, May 26, 1-3 p.m.
Where: THEARC: Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus, 1901 Mississippi Ave. SE
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

An American Soldier’s Journey Home at the Library of Congress

Head down to the historic Coolidge Auditorium in the Library of Congress to view a one-man show that follows the journey of a World War I soldier. Pulling from Irving Greenwald’s diary, actor Douglas Taurel portrays the soldier’s experience from training to the trenches then home again to his beloved wife and daughter.

When: Saturday, May 26, 2-3 p.m.
Where: Coolidge Auditorium, Library of Congress (Thomas Jefferson Building), 10 First St. SE
Admission: Free

