Story Hoodline — Interested in finding out about the freshest new spots in Georgetown? From an Italian restaurant with outdoor seating to an innovative ice cream parlor, read on for a list of the newest destinations to open their doors in this Washington neighborhood.

Angolo Ristorante

2934 M St. NW

Angolo Ristorante is a fresh Italian restaurant in Waterfront Georgetown that has taken the place of former Cajun seafood eatery Pier 2934, which closed a few months ago.

Angolo’s menu includes traditional Italian appetizers, pastas, entrees, salads and pizzas, and it has a patio with outdoor seating to boot.

With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out four reviews, Angolo Ristorante is still finding its way, but it’s early days.

Yelper Amber M., who reviewed Angolo Ristorante on May 5, wrote: “Great new addition to Georgetown! We were walking down the street and the stunning patio caught our eye. … The food was good. Portions (even during lunch) are pretty large.”

“I love this place,” added Yelper Fettouma T. “My friends and I decided to go and try this place for the first time and it was the best decision ever. The food is so delicious, and our server Moh was so kind and provided a great service. Great atmosphere, nice background music and delicious food. I can’t ask for better than that!”

Interested? Swing on by to check it out for yourself. Angolo Ristorante is open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Sugar Lab

3279 M St. NW

Craving something sweet? Sugar Lab, a spot to score innovative creamy gelato, ice cream and more, is “the research institute for happiness” with a mission to create unique desserts using flavors from around the world, its website explains.

All frozen treats are made in-house with flavor combinations including Nutella Oreo, strawberry buttermilk and lychee sorbet as well as classic offerings such as mint chocolate and peanut butter.

Yelp users are excited about Sugar Lab, which currently holds five stars out of eight reviews on the site.

Nicole N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 14, said, “What a nice addition to Georgetown! Sugar Lab has such a great selection of flavors (with some unique ones mixed in), it was so hard to choose. I got the lychee sorbet and strawberry buttermilk, which were really delicious!”

“So glad there is now yet another freshly made egg waffle bearer in D.C.,” added Yelper Max C. “It was much needed!”

Sugar Lab is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Bluestone Lane

1066 Wisconsin Ave. NW

Bluestone Lane is a new coffee shop offering hot and cold specialty drinks, baked goods and more. This is the latest Washington, D.C., location for the rapidly expanding Australian-inspired coffeehouse: It also has outposts in New York, California and Pennsylvania.

The shop is known for its “wellness lattes,” with options like matcha, the turmeric-infused Golden Latte and a beet latte with almond milk and dehydrated beet powder.

On the food side, there are a selection of toasts, pastries and convenient grab-and-go items. Look for avocado toast, fresh croissants and oatmeal topped with shredded coconut, dried cranberries, cashews and almond milk.

Yelp users are excited about Bluestone Lane, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of eight reviews on the site.

Yelper Maddy L., who reviewed Bluestone Lane on May 5, wrote: “The latte was perfect and the staff were very friendly in helping me decide what to order. The decor inside is a nice range of blue and turquoise hues, giving the small storefront a great beachy vibe.”

Whitney L. noted: “Perfect for a midday snack! It was my first time here and my friend suggested it to me! The avocado toast is awesome. They definitely aren’t stingy with the amount of avocado they use!”

Bluestone Lane is open from 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m. daily.

Church Hall

1070 Wisconsin Ave. NW

American beer spot and sports bar Church Hall features an extensive collection of draft beer, wine, cocktails, boozy slushies and bar bites.

Menu offerings include modern takes on traditional pub fare such as corned beef sliders with Russian dressing, Swiss, sauerkraut and ale-braised onions; falafel tacos with chimichurri aioli; and Frito pie — Texas beef chili meat and cheddar cheese layered over corn chips. (You can check out the menu here.)

Thirsty? Come try the Hibiscus John Daly — a draft cocktail mix of vodka, hibiscus-infused black tea and housemade lemonade. (See the drink menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp, Church Hall has been getting positive attention.

Yelper T G., who reviewed Church Hall on April 4, wrote: “Thank you. Someone took the BS Georgetown Park Food Court and made it a baller beer bar.”

“Great new spot,” added Yelper Juliya G. “Tasty local and craft beers in a fun setting. They have Four-Across, giant playing cards, Uno and Cards Against Humanity for your amusement.”

Church Hall is open from 4 p.m.–1:30 a.m. on Monday, 4 p.m.–2 a.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 4 p.m.–3 a.m. on Friday, noon–3 a.m. on Saturday and noon–2 a.m. on Sunday.

1310 Kitchen & Bar

1310 Wisconsin Ave. NW

1310 Kitchen & Bar is a breakfast and brunch spot helmed by chef Jenn Crovato, a D.C. native who prides herself on using high-quality, local ingredients.

“My formula for cooking has always been to emphasize excellent ingredients paired with simple cooking preparations,” Crovato explains on the restaurant’s website. “Nothing pretentious or fancy, just straightforward good food.”

For brunch, expect an array of options, from banana-stuffed challah French toast to huevos rancheros and avocado toast topped with a poached egg. On the midday menu, look for a variety of small plates and lunch items, such as tuna tartare, fried artichoke hearts served with a lemon-garlic aioli and grilled flat-iron steak with chimichurri, red onion and arugula.

Yelp users are generally positive about 1310 Kitchen & Bar, which currently holds 3.5-stars out of 10 reviews on the site.

Yelper Brent B., who reviewed the new eatery on April 9, wrote: “1310 Kitchen and Bar is a nice restaurant with a pleasant interior and excellent food. While I’d still label this place up-and-coming as they figure things out like servers and matching cups, this venue seems like it will only continue to improve and become part of the Georgetown food community as time goes by.”

And Nayan P. said, “Amazing, simple, healthy food. Great location in the heart of Georgetown. Breakfast was the best, and I loved the beer selection.”

1310 Kitchen & Bar is open from 6:30 a.m.–2 p.m. on Monday, 6:30 a.m.–2 p.m. and 4–9 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m.–9 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m.–2 p.m. on Sunday.

