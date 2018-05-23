Story Hoodline — Whether or not you’re house hunting, sometimes it can be fun to check out a luxury real estate listing to see what life could be like if money wasn’t a concern. So what exactly does the high-grade end of Alexandria’s rental market look like today — and just how upscale are the features one might come across at these elevated price points?

We scoured local listings in Alexandria via rental website Zumper to find the city’s most lavish listings.

Behold the city’s select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

601 S. Fairfax St., #511 (Old Town)

Up first, gaze at this gigantic condo over at 601 S. Fairfax St. in Old Town. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it spans 2,092-square-feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Alexandria is about $2,000/month, this rental is currently going for $7,285/month. Why so pricey?

The building has garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, additional storage space and concierge service. The condo features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, a balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace. Pets are not allowed in this high-end house.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

803 Enderby Drive (North Ridge – Rosemont)

Then, take a look at this gigantic single-family home located at 803 Enderby Drive in North Ridge – Rosemont. It has a whopping four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Alexandria is about $3,995/month, this stately home is currently listed at $5,600/month. Why so high-priced?

The home offers a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, two walk-in closets, a sunroom, a dishwasher, a fireplace, a kitchen island, granite countertops and a media room. In addition, the home also features a heated pool, a spa, additional storage space and a heated garage. Pets are not permitted in this high-end house.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

207 N. Pitt St. (Old Town)

And finally, there’s this large townhouse located at 207 N. Pitt St. in Old Town. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This rental is currently priced at $4,200/month. Why so glitzy?

The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace, built-in storage features, a patio and garage parking. Cats and dogs aren’t allowed in this expansive rental.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

