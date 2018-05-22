Story Hoodline — Looking for your new favorite bar? You’re in luck: we’ve found the freshest Washington businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to visit the next time you’re in search of some boozy refreshments near you.

The Smith

1314 U St. NW, Cardoza

Cocktail bar and New American spot The Smith recently debuted in Cardoza, featuring bistro classics and seasonal fare.

Hailing from New York’s East Village, the restaurant marks the second D.C. location for the chain, with the other centered in Penn Quarter. Menu offerings include an extensive raw bar, pizzas, housemade pastas, slushies and craft cocktails. (Check out the menu here.)

The Smith has gotten off to a solid start thus far with a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of three reviews.

Yelper Yumi R., who reviewed The Smith on May 5, wrote: “A fine place to impress your date, enjoy a night out with good friends or a business meal. The Smith has your bases covered! The bartenders know what they’re talking about, and on top of that, they are really nice!”

“This location is beautiful inside,” said Yelper Neluka W. “They open up the large windows on warm nights, it’s dim lit with beautiful large sprawling bar seating. Great location for a date or to grab drinks with friends.”

The Smith is open from 5 p.m.–midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 5 p.m.–1 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.

The Bruery

513 Morse St. NE, Capital City Market

The Bruery is an independent craft brewery and retail store with origins in sunny Southern California.

The business originally opened its doors in Orange County in 2008 and has methodically grown ever since, Brewbound reports, finally making its East Coast debut in one of D.C.’s most exciting urban villages. The establishment will provide on-site bottle and can sales of its specialty beers, rotating taps for growler refills, merchandise and more.

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, The Bruery has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Colin D., who reviewed The Bruery on April 7, wrote: “The Bruery is a truly world-class brewery and they now have an outpost in D.C. That’s kind of awesome given how generally so-so the beer scene is in D.C.”

“Yes yes yes and yes!” said Yelper Karla D. “A fantastic ensemble of all the craft beers. Well, close enough. Such a nice selection of IPA and crafts.”

The Bruery is open from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday and Monday.)

MVP Sports Bar

1015 1/2 Seventh St. NW, Mount Vernon Square

Last (but not least), MVP Sports Bar is a pub in Mount Vernon Square that features TVs, dozens of beers, whiskey, tequila and more.

This spot promotes a “one-size-fits-all concept,” PoPville reports, offering a wide selection of brews and locally sourced farm-to-table comfort food such as sliders, buffalo wings and fried ravioli.

With a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp, MVP Sports Bar has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Torya M., who was one of the first users to visit MVP Sports Bar on Jan. 18, wrote: “New sports bar situated in the heart of Mt. Vernon Square corridor of Washington, D.C. — bringing good eats, vibes, music and more!”

Yelper Gerelle D. shared: “The food is awesome! Fun atmosphere and great staff. I really enjoyed the greens and salmon cakes. Definitely put this spot on your list.”

MVP Sports Bar is open from 4 p.m.–midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m.–3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday and Tuesday.)

Data provided by Hoodline. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.