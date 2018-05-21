Story Hoodline — Curious just how far your dollar goes in Arlington?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Arlington if you don’t want to spend more than $1,800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1029 N. Stuart St., #403 (Ballston-Virginia Square)

Listed at $1,800/month, this 626-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1029 N. Stuart St.

The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool and storage space. Pets are not welcome. The unit features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a balcony.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

1045 N. Utah St., #2-304 (Ballston-Virginia Square)

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 1045 N. Utah St. It’s also listed for $1,800/month for its 572 square feet of space.

Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, closet space, granite countertops, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

1111 Arlington Blvd., #111 (Radnor-Ft Myer Heights)

Here’s a 559-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1111 Arlington Blvd. that’s going for $1,800/month.

The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless-steel appliances, large windows and granite countertops. Assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry are offered as building amenities. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

2100 N. Pierce St. (North Highland)

Located at 2100 N. Pierce St., here’s a 609-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s listed for $1,718/month.

In the unit, you can expect air-conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a balcony, a breakfast bar and plenty of windows. The building offers on-site laundry, a fitness center and outdoor space. Animals are permitted.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

2727 S. Quincy St. (Fairlington-Shirlington)

Listed at $1,710/month, this 801-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2727 S. Quincy St.

The residence features hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, wooden cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are welcome here.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

