Whether you’re house hunting or not, it can occasionally be fun to step inside an upmarket real estate listing to see what life could be like if money were no object. So what exactly does the top of the line of Arlington’s rental market look like these days — and what fancy features might one score at these ginormous price points?

We scanned local listings in Arlington via rental site Zumper to determine the city’s most lavish listings.

Check out the city’s select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1909 N. Taylor St. (Cherrydale)

Take a look at this humongous single-family home over at 1909 N. Taylor St. in Cherrydale. It has a whopping four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 2,288-square-feet. This pad is currently priced at $4,800/month. Why so expensive?

In the home, you can expect hardwood floors, a fireplace, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, marble countertops, built-in storage features and a laundry room. There’s also a backyard and a garage available. As luxurious as this set-up might sound, pets aren’t allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2627 Fairfax Drive (Clarendon-Courthouse)

Next, check out this fantastic townhouse located at 2627 Fairfax Drive in Clarendon-Courthouse. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Arlington is about $2,400/month, this spot is currently going for $4,200/month.

The home features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, two walk-in closets, a dishwasher, ceiling fans, granite countertops and garage parking. Pets aren’t allowed in this deluxe home.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1111 19th St. N., #1808 (North Rosslyn)

Lastly, here’s this fantastic condo situated at 1111 19th St. N. in North Rosslyn. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it’s 1,175-square-feet in size. This residence is currently listed at $4,100/month. What makes it so pricey?

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a kitchen island, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building has garage parking, a fitness center, concierge service and a roof deck. As showy as this set-up might appear, pets aren’t permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)