So you’re hungry — and you’re ready for some pan-Asian cuisine. Good news: we’ve found the freshest spots to satisfy your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for some diverse Asian flavors.

Kaliwa

751 Wharf St. SW, Wharf district

Head to the Wharf for Kaliwa, a restaurant that offers a unique mix of Filipino, Thai and Korean cuisines.

Washington Post restaurant critic Tom Sietsema says “there’s nothing quite like Kaliwa” in D.C., with the restaurant taking diners on a culinary journey.

One third of the menu features Filipino dishes, a nod to the heritage of Kaliwa’s ownership team, married couple Cathal and Meshelle Armstrong. The kitchen also serves up the owners’ favorite dishes from Thailand and Korea.

Kaliwa currently holds three stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews. Dishes on the menu with the most nods so far: the whole fried fish, coconut ice cream and the pancit canton, with egg noodles, shrimp, green onions and crispy pork skin.

Yelper Elizabeth J., who reviewed Kaliwa on May 8, wrote, “The food was delicious! I would get the spring rolls every time. The ceviche was crisp, and my fiancé loved their version of steak tartare.”

And Yelper Eddie K. wrote, “Service was great, and our food came out pretty quickly. I agree that it’s a little pricey for what you get, but because I enjoyed everything we ate, I really can’t complain.”

Kaliwa is open daily from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

Dorjee Momo

317 Seventh St. SE, Capitol Hill

Dorjee Momo is a Himalayan and Nepalese pop-up at Bullfrog Bagels in Capitol Hill.

Owner and chef Dorjee Tsering was born in Tibet and spent more than a decade living in a Buddhist monastery before immigrating to D.C. and finding work in local kitchens, the Washington Post reports.

Four nights a week, Tsering now serves Himalayan dishes from Nepal on the bagel shop’s petite second floor. House favorites include momos (Tibetan dumplings), sunflower steamed buns, crispy pork belly, beef shapta (spiced beef and rice) and eggplant salad.

Or patrons can reserve a table in advance for four or more to take part in the communal hot pot experience, with vegan or meat options available.

Dorjee Momo’s current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Ben S., who reviewed the new spot on May 1, noted, “Everything that we’ve ordered has been delicious. The momos are the standout, but I also really enjoyed the sunflower buns and the red coconut beef with rice. Super friendly for vegetarians and vegans.”

And Yelper Jessica R. wrote, “Wow, the hot pot. I am so glad we tried Dorjee Momo. What a fun, filling, engaging meal.”

Dorjee Momo is open from 5:30–10 p.m. on Thursday-Sunday.

Pho Express

470 L’Enfant Plaza SW, Southwest D.C.

In the mood for a steamy pot of soup but short on time? Look no further than Pho Express, a Vietnamese fast-food joint in L’Enfant Plaza.

As the name suggests, you’ll find a variety of phở noodle soups, as well as fresh garden rolls, bánh mì sandwiches, and noodle and rice dishes. Wash down your meal with Vietnamese iced coffee or bubble tea.

Pho Express currently holds 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Dan A., who was one of the first users to visit Pho Express on Jan. 29, wrote, “Really tasty. The phở was great, and the bánh mì sandwich was excellent as well!”

Gellie E. noted, “Our bowls were prepared quickly and the cashier was friendly. Overall, this was a pleasant and satisfying meal!”

Pho Express is open from 10:30 a.m.–6 p.m. on weekdays.