ATHENS, AL (CBS Local) – An Alabama homeowner says his new puppy saved his life after the man’s front yard went up in flames.

Monster, a Labrador mix who was adopted by Cameron McKee a month ago, was in his owner’s living room on May 13 when the puppy could tell something was wrong outside.

“Two of the dogs were on the bed with us sleeping. I think Monster was out in the living room and all of sudden, he comes running in and starts making noise and wakes my girlfriend up,” McKee told WHNT.

Monster was right, the couple’s front lawn had somehow caught fire and the flames were quickly approaching the Athens home. “The fire spread all the way against the house. It was a matter of a couple more minutes and we could have lost everything,” McKee said.

The homeowner and his girlfriend were able to put out most of the blaze with a fire extinguisher. The local fire department arrived to put out the rest, but McKee says he knows who the real hero of the day was.

“This is the rescuer here. The hero! Monster woke us up and he said ‘there’s something wrong out there!'”