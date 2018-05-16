Story Hoodline — Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Washington if you’ve got $2,000/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2829 Connecticut Ave. NW, #804 (Woodley Park)

Listed at $2,000/month, this 813-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2829 Connecticut Ave. NW.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a roof deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. The top floor unit offers air-conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, large windows and stainless steel appliances.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

3446 Connecticut Ave. NW, #307 (Cleveland Park)

Located at 3446 Connecticut Ave. NW, here’s a 534-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that’s also listed for $2,000/month.

In the residence, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, ample storage space, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are welcome here.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

350 G St. SW, #N415 (Southwest)

Listed at $2,000/month, this 670-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 350 G St. SW.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and a business center. The unit offers hardwood floors, a kitchen island, in-unit laundry, a balcony, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Good news for dog lovers: pups are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

2030 F St. NW, #907 (Foggy Bottom)

Next, check out this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s located at 2030 F St. NW. It’s listed for $1,995/month.

In the furnished studio, you’ll have air-conditioning, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, large windows and new kitchen appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

922 24th St. NW, #813 (Foggy Bottom)

Located at 922 24th St. NW, here’s a 518-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that’s also listed for $1,995/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, spacious closets, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is a “biker’s paradise” and boasts excellent transit options.

Data provided by Hoodline. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.