Story Hoodline — Want to check out the newest bakeries in Washington? You’re in luck: we’ve found the freshest businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in search of cookies, cakes or croissants.

Maison Kayser

650 Massachusetts Ave. NW (between Sixth and Seventh streets), Downtown

First up is Parisian import Maison Kayser, a bakery and cafe with outposts around the globe. This is the chain’s second location to open in D.C. this year.

Billing itself as an authentic artisanal French bakery, Maison Kayser offers around 300 products, from baguettes and rye bread to flaky croissants and delicate pastries.

Patrons can take a seat and linger over breakfast, lunch or dinner, or pop in to grab loaves of bread, pastries, cookies and pre-made items to go.

Maison Kayser’s current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of 20 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it’s still early days.

So far, Yelpers have been particularly impressed by affordable cups of coffee, the almond croissant and the cafe’s vegetarian options.

Giving the establishment five stars, Yelper David R. said, “We had breakfast for two for $20. In Washington, D.C., a reasonable price. And I hasten to add, the scrambled eggs and toast were excellent, not your usual scrambled eggs.”

Maison Kayser is open from 7 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekends.

Pluma by Bluebird Bakery

391 Morse St. NE (at Fourth Street NE), Union Market District

Pluma by Bluebird Bakery is the new flagship location for the former downtown pop-up.

Run by married pastry chefs Tom Wellings and Camila Arango, the new bakery and cafe offers an array of sweet treats, light bites and full meals from morning to night.

Stop by in the morning for croissants, scones, muffins and tarts along with monkey bread, banana bread and rhubarb and almond bostock brioche. Afternoons bring chocolate rye brownies, pistachio tea cakes and lemon madeleines.

Hungry for more? On the menu, there’s zucchini pizza and plates of grilled cheese, roasted rainbow carrots and Manila clams.

Pluma by Bluebird Bakery currently holds four stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Alex S. said, “If Pluma is the sign of more things to come in the Union Market area, I’m so thrilled. Good coffee, great pastries and free WiFi.”

Pluma by Bluebird Bakery is open from 7 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Ellē

3221 Mt. Pleasant St. NW, Mt. Pleasant

Finally, there’s Ellē, a cafe, bakery and cocktail bar that’s located in the space formerly occupied by the iconic Heller’s Bakery.

Ellē is a collaboration of Nick Pimentel, owner of Bad Saint and Room 11, and Lizzy Evelyn, the founder and pastry chef behind Paisley Fig, the Washingtonian reports.

The bakery tempts its guests with a rotating selection of scones, muffins, doughnuts, breads and cakes. And in the evenings, a full-service restaurant and bar offers savory dishes like grilled kimchi toast and clam spaetzle.

Yelp users are generally positive about Ellē, which currently holds four stars out of 45 reviews on the site.

Yelper Ruth W., who was one of the first users to visit Ellē on April 17, wrote, “Loved this place. It had some of the most unique food that I have tried in a while. The combination of flavors in their dinner items is wonderful.”

And Michelle M. added, “The menu has the perfect selection of espressos, coffee and teas that pair well with their pastry case. The interior design is cute and the ambiance has a nice, quiet buzz of busy but not crazy.”

Ellē is open from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. and 5:30–11:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday-Sunday, and 8 a.m.–4 p.m. on Tuesday.

