Story Hoodline — Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Washington with a budget of $1,900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

3863 Rodman St. NW, #B50 (McLean Gardens)

Listed at $1,900/month, this 863-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit is located at 3863 Rodman St. NW.

The apartment features air-conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1200 N St. NW, #101 (Logan Circle)

Next, there’s this studio apartment situated at 1200 N St. NW. It’s also listed for $1,900/month for its 600 square feet of space.

Building amenities include garage parking. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a balcony, two closets, in-unit laundry, large windows and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are welcome here.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

923 Sixth St. NE (Capitol Hill)

Here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom listing at 923 Sixth St. NE that’s going for $1,900/month.

The apartment offers in-unit laundry, air-conditioning, ample closet space, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is a “biker’s paradise” and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2611 Adams Mill Road NW, #104 (Adams Morgan)

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 2611 Adams Mill Road NW. It’s listed for $1,900/month for its 526 square feet of space.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, built-in bookshelves, large windows and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a “walker’s paradise,” is a “biker’s paradise” and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

1514 17th St. NW, #209 (Dupont Circle)

<

Located at 1514 17th St. NW, here’s a 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that’s listed for $1,895/month.

The apartment offers hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and concierge service. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Data provided by Hoodline. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.