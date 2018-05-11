Story Hoodline — Got a hankering for ramen?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ramen outlets in Washington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Daikaya Ramen Shop

Topping the list is Daikaya Ramen Shop. Located at 705 Sixth St. NW. in downtown, this casual restaurant is the most popular ramen spot in Washington DC, boasting four stars out of 2,378 reviews on Yelp.

Using a clear soup base containing chicken, pork and beef, Daikaya ramen features noodles imported from Sapporo, Japan and has a variety of ramen dishes to choose from including shoyu (made with a dark, rich soy sauce); and vegetable. (You can view the full menu here.)

2. Toki Underground

Next up is Capitol Hill’s Toki Underground, situated at 1234 H St. NE (between North 13th and North 12th streets). With four stars out of 1,922 reviews on Yelp, has proven to be a local favorite.

Considered DC’s first ramen house, according to its website, this joint offers up Taiwanese and Japanese-inspired dishes as well as hand-crafted cocktails. Try the Taipei curry chicken ramen complete with greens, soft egg, pickled ginger and a curry infusion; or the red miso with braised pork, greens, soft egg, pickled ginger and red miso infusion. All ramen dishes are topped with scallions, beni shoga, sesame seeds and nori. (You can view the full menu here.)

3. Sakuramen

Reed-Cooke’s Sakuramen, located at 2441 18th St. NW (between North Columbia and North Adams Mill roads), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Asian fusion and Korean spot four stars out of 1,361 reviews.

“We’re just a couple guys who are passionate about ramen, which we feel is the ultimate comfort food,” explain owners Jay Park and Jonathan Cho on the business site. They describe their ramen as sourced from pure bone broth with the freshest ingredients available.

Menu offerings include Chosun, a Korean inspiration with angus ribeye bulgogi, roasted kimchi, seasoned egg and nori; and a spicy miso with Berkshire pork belly chashu, menma, scallion, corn, nori and Sakuramen’s original fireball (ask for extra spicy). The full ramen menu is available here.

4. Reren

Reren, an Asian fusion and Chinese spot downtown, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,015 Yelp reviews. Head over to 817 Seventh St. NW (between North H and North I streets) to see for yourself.

This restaurant aims to provide healthy and authentic Asian dishes using locally sourced produce, with influences ranging from Thailand to Japan, and all parts of China.

On the menu, look for a variety of lamen dishes (noodles precursing traditional ramen) such as Reren’s Signature with a rich creamy broth, pork belly, tea egg and seasoned greens; or Buddha-style with shiitake broth, corn, red pepper, tofu and scallions. (You can check out the full menu here.)

5. Chaplin’s

Over in Shaw, check out Chaplin’s, which has earned four stars out of 725 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cocktail bar at 1501 Ninth St. NW (between North Q and North P streets).

Serving up traditional ramen and Japanese cuisine, this restaurant is inspired by silent films of the 1930s and the Golden age of Hollywood. Guests can enjoy steaming bowls of ramen while viewing flickering black and white silent film projections on the wall.

Come try the Chaplin made with pork belly chashu, stamina egg, scallions, bean sprouts, black sesame paste and tonkotsu; or the Veggie Shio consisting of bok choy, napa cabbage, carrot, onion, bean sprouts and scallions. (You can view the full ramen menu here.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.