Story Hoodline — If you’re looking to forgo the latest franchise mega-blockbuster in favor of the best-reviewed movies in theaters, this week presents a handful of top options around Washington, D.C.

From an edge-of-your-seat horror flick to a satirical comedy, here are the movies to see in and around the city this week, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

The Judge

The Judge provides rare insight into Sharia law, an often-misunderstood legal framework for Muslims, told through the eyes of the first woman judge to be appointed to the Middle East’s religious courts.

With a 100 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Judge is a must-see. It’s playing at Landmark’s West End Cinema (2301 M St. N.W.) through the week. Get tickets here.

Foxtrot

Michael and Dafna are devastated when army officials show up at their home to announce the death of their son, Jonathan. While his sedated wife rests, Michael spirals into a whirlwind of anger, only to experience one of life’s unfathomable twists which rivals the surreal military experiences of his son.

With international accolades and a 96 percent positive score from critics, Israeli film Foxtrot is at the top of this week’s must-see list. It’s playing at the Avalon Theatre (5612 Connecticut Ave. NW) starting May 11. Get tickets here.

The Death of Stalin

The one-liners fly as fast as political fortunes fall in this uproarious, wickedly irreverent satire from Armando Iannucci (Veep, In the Loop). Moscow, 1953: when tyrannical dictator Joseph Stalin drops dead, his parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to be the next Soviet leader. Among the contenders are the dweeby Georgy Malenkov (Jeffrey Tambor), the wily Nikita Khrushchev (Steve Buscemi), and the sadistic secret police chief Lavrentiy Beria (Simon Russell Beale). But as they bumble, brawl, and backstab their way to the top, just who is running the government?

Satirical comedy The Death of Stalin enjoys a 96 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes; it’s playing at Landmark’s E Street Cinema (555 11th Street N.W.). Get tickets here.

A Quiet Place

In the modern horror thriller A Quiet Place, a family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.

With a current critical score of 95 percent, positive feedback for the horror film has been anything but muted. It’s playing at the Regal Gallery Place Stadium 14 (701 Seventh Street N.W.), AMC Loews Georgetown 14 (3111 K Street N.W.), Angelika Pop-Up at Union Market 550 E Penn St. N.E.) and AMC Mazza Gallerie (5300 Wisconsin Ave. N.W.). Get tickets here.

