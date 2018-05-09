Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Washington if you’ve got $1,600/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5611 Fifth St. NW, #21 (Fort Totten-Upper Northeast)

Listed at $1,600/month, this 548-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 5611 Fifth St. NW.

The apartment features air-conditioning, hardwood flooring, closet space, in-unit laundry, recessed lighting, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

115 E St. SE (Capitol Hill)

Next, there’s this studio situated at 115 E St. SE. It’s also listed for $1,600/month for its 400 square feet of space.

In the unit, there are air-conditioning, hardwood flooring, closet space, wooden cabinetry and garden access. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. The building offers on-site laundry and storage space.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

2755 Ordway St. NW, #402 (Cleveland Park)

Here’s a 468-square-foot studio apartment at 2755 Ordway St. NW that’s going for $1,600/month.

The building offers garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. Apartment amenities include air-conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, large windows and a dishwasher.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

1425 Fourth St. SW, #A201 (Southwest Waterfront)

Check out this 455-square-foot studio that’s located at 1425 Fourth St. SW. It’s listed for $1,600/month.

In the furnished unit, you’ll get a dishwasher, carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry, a coffee table and ample natural light. Animals are not welcome. A fitness center, a swimming pool and concierge service are offered as building amenities.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

1773 Lanier Place NW, #9 (Adams Morgan)

Listed at $1,599/month, this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1773 Lanier Place NW.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. The apartment features hardwood floors, exposed brick, bay windows and built-in shelves. Animals are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

