Looking for the best new desserts in DC? These spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for something sweet.

Insomnia Cookies

1309 H St. NE (between 13th Street and Linden Court), H Street Corridor

Insomnia Cookies is a sweet spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt. Founded in a college dorm in 2003, the bakery delivers its warm treats to its customers.

An assortment of traditional and deluxe cookies are available, including snickerdoodle, double chocolate mint and s’mores. A variety of sandwich cookies, ice cream and brownies are offered as well. (You can check out the full selection here.)

Insomnia Cookies currently holds 3.5 stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Katie A., who reviewed Insomnia Cookies on April 7, wrote: “Cookies are served warm, so definitely give it a try! The person at the register was warm and welcoming. She even made great recommendations.”

Kim C. added: “Warm, moist and tasty. What more can you want in a cookie?”

Insomnia Cookies is open from 9 a.m.–3 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.–3 a.m. on weekends.

Maison Kayser

650 Massachusetts Ave. NW (between Sixth and Seventh streets), Downtown

Parisian import and international chain Maison Kayser continues its expansion with its second bakery and cafe in the district.

The bakery boasts roughly 300 freshly made products, ranging from breads and pastries to classic French bistro dishes and grab-and-go sandwiches. The seasonal menu features a wide array of breakfast and brunch offerings, including cinnamon and maple syrup French toast with crème fraîche, chia seed pudding, smoked salmon with eggs and capers and a croque-madame with Gruyere cheese and smoked ham.

For breads, expect to see traditional French mainstays like baguettes and tourte de meule (millstone pie) along with whole wheat and rye. A selection of croissants with almond, chocolate or custard are also available.

Maison Kayser currently holds 3.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper David R., who was one of the first users to visit Maison Kayser on April 18, wrote: “I know there is always room for improvement, but I enjoyed Maison Kayser sufficiently to give them five stars. I liked the fact you could sit down and order breakfast or get pastries to go.”

“Their bakery is definitely worth checking out,” added Theresa B. “They came to the Chinatown WeWork when they first opened and gave out samples — I tried the quiche and the pain au chocolat. Both were outstanding.”

Maison Kayser is open from 7 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekends.

Pluma by Bluebird Bakery

391 Morse St. NE (at Fourth Street NE), NoMa

Pluma by Bluebird Bakery is a bakery and cafe located in Union Market and brought to you by married pastry chefs Tom Wellings and Camila Arango.

Dessert offerings include a variety of morning and afternoon delights, such as banana chocolate chip muffins, lemon madeleines, pistachio tea cakes and apple cranberry or blood orange galettes. (You can view the full dessert menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of 35 reviews on Yelp, Pluma by Bluebird Bakery has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Kristi C., who reviewed the bakery on March 3, wrote: “The prices here are high, but the quality of the pastries (mostly) justifies their cost. The pistachio pain au chocolat was so rich and delicious!”

Shelbi S. noted: “Pluma is an elegant bakery that the NE didn’t know we needed! The pastries are fresh and brought out of their open kitchen to the front counters throughout your time so there’s always something new and fresh to try.”

Pluma by Bluebird Bakery is open from 7 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Ellē

3221 Mt. Pleasant St. NW (near Park Road NW), Mount Pleasant

Ellē is a cafe, bakery and cocktail bar taking up residence in Mount Pleasant’s former 80-year institution Heller’s Bakery.

Ellē (pronounced ell-ee) is the latest venture from Bad Saint and Room 11 owner Nick Pimentel and Paisley Fig founder and pastry chef Lizzy Evelyn, the Washingtonian reports.

A pastry case filled with scones, turnovers, muffins, doughnuts and more is available, as well as customizable celebration and single-serving cakes. (You can view the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of 45 reviews on Yelp, Ellē has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Ruth W., who reviewed Ellē on April 17, wrote: “Loved this place, it had some of the most unique food that I have tried in a while. After dinner their dessert is not to be missed. My favorites are the lemon bar and chocolate cake.”

Allison W. noted: “I ordered a birthday cake and it was (obviously) incredible. It was packaged securely and ready for transport when I arrived, and it blew everyone away. Can’t recommend Ellē enough.”

Ellē is open from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. and 5:30–11:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and 8 a.m.–4 p.m. on Tuesday.