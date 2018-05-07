Ready to get to know the freshest new spots in U Street Corridor? From a 1920s-style prohibition bar to a refreshing fitness studio, read on to see the newest hotspots to debut in this area of Washington.

Bandit Taco

1946 New Hampshire Ave. NW (between North 20th and North Hopkins streets), U Street Corridor

Bandit Taco is a Mexican spot serving standards like carnitas, shrimp and al pastor tacos as well as variations like Korean beef tacos and wild mushroom quesadillas.

Located at 1946 New Hampshire Ave. NW in the U Street Corridor, it recently ranked highly in a listing of the best new taco places at Washington City Paper, which instructed, “Don’t dare miss the crispy shrimp taco piled high with red cabbage and a cream sauce.”

The new restaurant also holds a $2 Taco Tuesdays special on selected tacos, according to its Facebook page.

Bandit Taco currently has 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp, indicating a great early reception.

Yelper Camsie M., who reviewed Bandit Taco on April 2, wrote: “The tiny street-style corn tortillas were soft and flavorful and the taco was almost generous enough to make two servings.”

Melissa C. noted: “Really good yucca fries. Veggie quesadilla seemed really large. Fish taco was pretty good, but had a little too much sauce and cabbage. I think 2 tacos and yucca fries would be a good meal here.”

And Yelper Austin G. wrote: “The tacos come on two smallish corn tortillas with a generous portion of whatever filling you order. The street corn is corn on the cob with white sauce that I’m pretty sure is straight up mayo (just how I like it.)”

Bandit Taco is open from 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Gaslight Tavern

2012 Ninth St. NW (between North Florida Avenue and North U Street)

Gaslight Tavern is a 1920s-inspired bar and gathering place that “celebrates the pleasures of delicious food, great drink and lively conversation.”

Dishes include chicken liver parfait with maple, fig and toast; oysters with cider mignonette and horseradish; and baked polenta with puttanesca and ricotta salata. Specialty cocktails include the Jerezian Hemingway made with Dos Maderas 5+3 rum, simple syrup, cherry bitters, lime and grapefruit juice; and the Aviation consisting of Beefeater gin, Luxardo Maraschino liqueur, lemon juice and crème de violette. (You can view the full cocktail and dining menu here.)

Gaslight Tavern’s current Yelp rating of four stars out of 23 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it’s still early days.

Yelper Anna M., who reviewed Gaslight Tavern on April 4, wrote: “This place feels like you’re in vacation somewhere else. It’s cozy but cool. The food was good-looking and tasty. It was the perfect way to unwind after a long day in K Street.”

Evelyn G. noted: “My husband and I are new to DC, and love craft drinks and a shadowy place to relax away from the chaos of the world. This place — in terms of customer service, craft drinks, and a warm wood fireplace — hit the ball out of the park for us. This place is the escape everyone needs.”

Yelper David H. wrote: “Gaslight is awesome, we stopped in recently for happy hour. The restaurant itself is beautiful, and takes you to a place somewhere up north — it’s dark, full of wood, multiple fireplaces and all around just an awesome spot.”

Gaslight Tavern is open from 5 p.m.–1:30 a.m. Sunday–Thursday and 5 p.m.–2:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Mint Studios

1346 Florida Ave., Manhattan Laundry (between North 13th and North 14th streets)

MINT Studios is a new fitness studio that offers cardio and cycling classes, as well as personal training.

“From filtered lemon water coolers throughout the club to eucalyptus-infused face towels,” this spot is unlike most gyms, the company’s website explains.

Its current rating of five stars out of five reviews on Yelp indicates positive initial attention from users.

Yelper Amy P. noted: “Great space and full body workout — would highly recommend.”

“Love MINT Studios!” added Yelper Pamela J. “Class is challenging, different and fun.”

MINT Studios is open from 6 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Sunday.