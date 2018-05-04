Story Hoodline — Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Washington if you’re on a budget of $2,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1115 H St. NE, #503 (Capitol Hill)

Listed at $2,200/month, this 675-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 1115 H St. NE.

The apartment offers hardwood floors, quartz countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Building amenities include assigned parking and a roof deck.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1615 Q St. NW, #1212 (Dupont Circle)

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode over at 1615 Q St. NW. It’s also listed for $2,200/month for its 600-square-feet of space.

The building features on-site management and a roof deck. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, high ceilings, exposed brick and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a “walker’s paradise,” is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

1916 17th St. NW (U Street Corridor)

Here’s a 588-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1916 17th St. NW that’s going for $2,200/month.

In the furnished unit, you’ll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, granite countertops, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Amenities offered in the building include storage space and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

3446 Connecticut Ave. NW, #307 (Cleveland Park)

Listed at $2,200/month, this 534-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 3446 Connecticut Ave. NW.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include storage space. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

2500 Q St. NW, #435 (Georgetown)

Here’s a 1,100-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2500 Q St. NW that’s going for $2,195/month.

The building offers garage parking. In the unit, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, bay windows and built-in storage features. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is very bikeable.

