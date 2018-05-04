Story Hoodline — Looking for your next great Italian meal? These new spots will satisfy all your cravings.

Napoli Pasta Bar

2737 Sherman Ave. NW (between North Fairmont and North Girard streets), Columbia Heights

Napoli Pasta Bar is an innovative Italian spot specializing in modern styles based on Neapolitan cuisine, as Eater Washington DC details. The first-time owner Antonio Ferraro is bringing a strong background from his work at other local Italian restaurants, Cafe Milano and Lupo Verde.

On the menu, look for an assortment of antipasti and pasta dishes such as beef carpaccio with marinated zucchini and shaved parmigiano cheese; linguine pasta with clams, cherry tomatoes and parsley; and ricotta gnocchi with tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil.

An extensive beer, wine, and cocktail list is also available. (The full dinner and cocktail menu is available here.)

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out 26 reviews, Napoli Pasta Bar has been getting positive attention.

Alina O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 1, said: “I loved the place! Everything is so nice and beautiful. The atmosphere is cozy and pleasant.”

“Delicious and authentic Italian restaurant,” Yelper Brooke O. added. “The ambiance at Napoli Pasta Bar is lovely. A great spot for date night! The staff was very friendly, attentive, and made us feel at home.”

Napoli Pasta Bar is open from 4:30 p.m.–midnight on Tuesday-Friday and 4:30 p.m.–1 a.m. on weekends. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Pepperoni Chic

5111 Georgia Ave. NW (between North Hamilton and North Gallatin streets), Petworth

Pepperoni Chic is a pop-up restaurant and Italian spot offering pepperoni rolls, pasta and more.

By way of West Virginia, the classic rolls are about the size of a sandwich and contain sticks of pepperoni — popular with generations of miners, who take them underground for lunch. Founder Karen Shannon, who is from the state but has family going back to the Calabria region of Italy, says she is combining both influences in the new restaurant.

Rolls come in a range of flavor combinations such as chili sauce, hot banana peppers and provolone. An assortment of salads and Calabrian pasta dishes are available as well, like a rigatoni dish with tomato sauce and ‘Nduja salami spread. (You can view the full menu here.)

With a solid five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Pepperoni Chic has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Natalie S., who reviewed Pepperoni Chic on April 28, wrote: “The pepperoni roll was basically my favorite pizza in the whole world (pepperoni and banana peppers), but eaten in a toasted roll instead of on top of standard pizza crust. Although the bread was a tad bit over toasted on top, this truly was a delicious roll. 5 stars for sure!”

Justin W. noted: “We got two of the Chic rolls and the rigatoni and all were delicious. A ton of food at a great value, served fast — a perfect take-out experience.”

“I had high standards being from West Virginia,” said Yelper Debby H. “I dragged co-workers there for lunch today and it was so good! We all had something different. I can’t wait to go back and try the other items.”

Pepperoni Chic is open from 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Pizzeria Al Volo

1299 Pennsylvania Ave. NW (between North 12th and North 13th streets), Downtown

Pizzeria Al Volo is a casual spin-off of the Al Volo pasta stand and upscale restaurant at Union Market.

Located in the Warner Building downtown, the new location serves up Roman-styles square pizzas, homemade pastas and sandwiches. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Pizzeria Al Volo has been getting positive attention.

User Shawn M., one of the first to review the new eatery, called out its “thick and bubbly crust.”

“Actually I’d say the slice of pepperoni pizza was the best ever reheated slice of pizza I’ve ever had,” he added.

Yelper Peter K. wrote: “The pizza slices were loaded with fresh ingredients and had a nice crispy crust. Overall, it was delicious and reasonably priced for downtown DC. Highly recommend for lunch if you’re in the area.”

Pizzeria Al Volo is open from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. on weekdays. (It’s closed on weekends.)

