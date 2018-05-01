Whether you’re looking for a new apartment or not, it can occasionally be entertaining to drool over an upmarket real estate listing to see what life could be like if money weren’t a concern. So what exactly does the upper end of Washington’s rental market look like these days — and just how top-tier are the features, given these astronomical prices?

We combed through local listings in Washington via rental site Zumper to discover the city’s most extravagant listings.

Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

3620 Prospect St. NW (Georgetown)

Up first, salivate over this spacious townhouse located at 3620 Prospect St. NW in West Village Georgetown. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Washington is about $2,795/month, this living space is currently priced at an unimaginable $12,500/month. What makes it so glitzy?

The home comes with hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows, a roof deck and a two-car garage. As plush as this home might sound, cats and dogs aren’t admissible.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

1207 10th St. NW, #A (Shaw)

Then, here’s this spacious apartment situated at 1207 10th St. NW in Shaw. It has an impressive four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it’s a sprawling 3,315-square-feet in size. This pad is currently priced at $8,700/month. Why so cheap?

In the townhouse, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a kitchen island, recessed lighting, floor-to-ceiling windows, garage parking and two private terraces. Pets aren’t welcome in this voluminous rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4626 Charleston Terrace NW (Palisades)

Next, take a look at this humongous apartment over at 4626 Charleston Terrace NW in Palisades. It has an impressive four bedrooms and two bathrooms. This living space is currently priced at $7,750/month.

The apartment offers hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows, built-in bookshelves and a private terrace. Building amenities include garage parking and an elevator. As lavish as this set-up might seem, cats and dogs aren’t admissible.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Data provided by Hoodline. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.