Story Hoodline — The weekend is just a few hours away, and that means it’s almost time to indulge.

Lucky for your, our friends at Eventbrite have clued us in to some of this weekend’s top food fests around the city. From a family-friendly chocolate festival to margarita showdowns, here’s where D.C. foodies are eating and drinking (responsibly) this weekend.

OD on chocolate

Chocolate fiends of all ages are invited to the 2018 D.C. Chocolate Festival. This year’s event will bring local, domestic and international chocolate makers together with their fans for a day of tastings, workshops and a keynote address. Drop by for family-friendly activities in the morning, or enjoy a dinner date, complete with a whiskey and chocolate tasting, in the late afternoon.

Date: Saturday, 4/28, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Location: Washington Marriott Wardman Park, 2660 Woodley Road NW

Price: $10 for children, $30 for morning or evening entry, $40 for all-day pass

Buy tickets

Fuel your body and soul

The Science of Spirituality Meditation Center is hosting a mini-retreat this Saturday. Attendees will explore how to nourish their souls through meditation and nourish their bodies with vegetarian fare. The free workshops will be followed by a free lunch.

Date: Saturday, 4/28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: 2950 Arizona Ave. NW

Price: Free

Reserve tickets

Sample the city’s best margs — on one roof

Get an early start on Cinco de Mayo festivities at Don Julio’s Margarita Rumble. Bartenders from your favorite restaurants will compete for this year’s trophy, while you sample their creations and enjoy the view from Big Chief’s rooftop.

Date: Saturday, 4/28, noon-8:45 p.m.

Location: Big Chief, 2002 Fenwick St. NE

Price: $45 for a 2-hour general admission session, $65 for VIP access

Buy tickets

March to margaritas

Would your rather indulge in tangy beverages while putting steps on your pedometer? Then tour eight of the city’s best margarita-slinging venues with the Margarita March. Your ticket includes one beverage at each stop — but no one is expected or encouraged to finish all eight.

Date: Saturday, 4/28 and Sunday, 4/29, noon-10 p.m.

Location: Start at El Rey, 919 U St. NE

Price: $65

Buy tickets

Eat, drink and dance like royalty

Join D.C.’s Brunch Kings for a Sunday breakfast feast, plus bottomless mimosas, drink and bottle specials, and live trap music. Once brunch wraps up, there’s no need to dance out the door; a day party follows until 8 p.m.

Date: Sunday, 4/29, noon-8 p.m.

Location: RedRocks Neapolitan Bistro, 1348 H St. NE

Price: Reservations are free; brunch and drinks for purchase onsite

Reserve tickets

Data provided by Hoodline. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.