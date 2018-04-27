Story Hoodline — If you’re in the market for a new apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Washington look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Washington via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

3744 1st St. SE

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, situated at 3744 1st St. SE in Anacostia, is listed for $825/month.

The apartment offers hardwood floors, arched doorways, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

1819 P St. SE

And here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 1819 P St. SE in Fairlawn, which is going for $895/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a porch and on-site maintenance. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, ceiling fans and plenty of windows. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

1509 25th St. SE

Over at 1509 25th St. SE in Anacostia, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,000/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Pets are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

3818 Halley Terrace SE, #2

Listed at $1,050/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3818 Halley Terrace SE in Congress Heights.

The apartment offers a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, large windows, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

2053 38th St. SE, #A

And finally, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2053 38th St. SE in Anacostia. It’s being listed for $1,100/month.

In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

