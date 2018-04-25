Story Hoodline — Looking for your next great American meal in Washington? These new spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for some classic American fare.

Magnolia Kitchen & Bar

1601 Connecticut Ave. NW. (between N. Q St. & N. Hillyer Pl.), Dupont Circle

Magnolia Kitchen & Bar is a New American restaurant and bar featuring classic favorites and an energetic happy hour.

This comfortable restaurant has an extensive cocktail list and an assortment of small plates, such as pigs in a blanket, curry shrimp and ratatouille with tomato sauce and chive oil. Main dishes include lamb bolognese, shrimp & grits and a mushroom ravioli in a pesto sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With just a few reviews so far, the restaurant is getting more popular.

Yelper Lauren S., who reviewed Magnolia Kitchen & Bar on April 10, wrote: “Beautiful and comfortable restaurant! I drank my way through much of the cocktail menu, and they were all delicious. The Pigs in a Blanket and fried mozzarella were delicious reminders from my childhood. The service all around was outstanding. I definitely plan to be a regular here.”

Yelper Charity A. noted: “The deviled eggs are my favorite. Nuanced flavor, delicate and definitely not basic. Do yourself a favor, patronize this establishment!”

Magnolia Kitchen & Bar is open from 4 p.m.–11 p.m. daily.

Fancy Radish

600 H St. NE. (between N. 7th St. & N. 6th St.), Near Northeast

Fancy Radish, courtesy of James Beard-nominated chefs Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby, is focused on local dishes in season, with some global influences.

On the menu, look for Korean grilled tofu with gochujang glaze, rutabaga fondue and miso butter noodles with pickled ginger. For dessert, be sure to try the sumac sour cherries or the chocolate bar complete with elderflower caramel pecans, lavender ice cream and blackberry jam. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Yelp users are excited about Fancy Radish, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on the site.

Yelper Colleen K., who reviewed Fancy Radish on March 30th, wrote: “The mix of flavors and textures in each dish was spot-on and really made each bite a delight. The ambience and service were great! The owner’s attention to every aspect of the dining experience was evident and highly appreciated.”

Teddy B. noted: “This restaurant is fantastic! I’m a pescetarian so it is particularly impressive, but I think the food will win over even the staunchest of meat lovers. Every dish we had was amazing, but some standouts were the fancy radishes, the spicy dan dan noodles, the trumpet mushrooms, and the smoky pudding dessert.”

Fancy Radish is open from 5 a.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday and Monday.)

Yard House

812 7th St. NW. (between N. H St. & N. I St.), Downtown

Yard House is a sports bar and New American spot. With locations throughout the country, the opening marks the restaurant group’s DC debut. It offers something for most everyone to enjoy, with around 100 American-style dishes and more beers than that on tap.

Menu items include a variety of snacks, appetizers, entrees and desserts, such as Wisconsin fried cheese curds served with honey hot sauce and horseradish aioli; Nashville hot chicken with fried sage, sweet potato pancakes, pickles, ranch dressing and honey hot sauce; and a s’mores brownie with graham cracker crust and roasted marshmallows. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Yard House’s current rating of four stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users. Bobbie P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 18, said: “Go here for the beer, comfortable atmosphere and of course the food…. but the beer specifically.”

Yelper Kassandra L. added: “We love their version of the California roll. It’s more of a stacked pizza thing and very delicious.”

Yard House is open from 11 a.m.–1 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m.–1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

1310 Kitchen & Bar

1310 Wisconsin Ave. NW. (between N. Dumbarton Ave. & N. N St.), Georgetown West Village

1310 Kitchen & Bar is a breakfast, brunch and New American spot brought to you by Chef Jenn Crovato, a DC native who prides herself on using high-quality, local ingredients to create a delicious menu.

“My formula for cooking has always been to emphasize excellent ingredients paired with simple cooking preparations,” Crovato explains on the restaurant’s website. “Nothing pretentious or fancy, just straightforward good food.”

On the midday menu, look for a variety of small plates and lunch items, such as tuna tartare with ginger, jalapeno, avocado and wonton and grilled flat iron steak with chimichurri, grilled red onion and arugula.

For brunch, expect an array of mouthwatering options, from banana-stuffed challah french toast, to huevos rancheros, to avocado toast topped with a poached egg. (You can check out the full menu here.)

1310 Kitchen & Bar currently holds 4.5 stars out of six reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Andrew Z., provided an early review on April 7, said: “Great cocktails, great small plates, great atmosphere. Had the old Caribbean fashioned, flank steak, and Brussels sprouts. Perfect atmosphere for a non-rushed Saturday evening.”

Yelper Brent B. added: “I ordered the bacon and eggs flatbread, while my wife ordered the shakshuka. Both items were absolutely EXCELLENT, especially for the price.”

1310 Kitchen & Bar is open from 6:30 a.m.–2 p.m. on Monday, 6:30 a.m.–2 p.m. and 4 p.m.–9 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m.–9 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m.–2 p.m. on Sunday.

The Avenue

5540 Connecticut Ave. NW. (between N. Mckinley St. & N. Livingston St.), Chevy Chase

The Avenue is a pub and family-friendly American spot offering fancier takes on classic dishes.

On the brunch menu, look for a variety of delicious breakfast items, such as an apple pecan pancake stack topped with butter and maple syrup, or a ham and mornay Benedict, consisting of an English muffin, mornay ham, poached egg and hollandaise sauce.

For dinner, expect an assortment of mouthwatering entrees such as Arctic char with marble potatoes, arugula and grape tomatoes; chicken confit with sweet potato dumplings; and classic baby back ribs paired with house-made barbecue sauce. (You can view the full menu here.)

With a 3.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp, The Avenue is still finding its way, but it’s early days.

Yelper Brendan M., who reviewed The Avenue on March 20, wrote: “Amazing food. Great service. Good hangouts. The Avenue is my new favorite local spot. Perfect for a nice sit-down dinner, couple drinks with friends or even brunch with kids on the weekend.”

Leigh F. noted: “The poutine was ridiculously good and I had a good old fashioned burger, which was cooked to perfection and topped perfectly.”

The Avenue is open from 4 p.m.–midnight on Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.–1 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.–1 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–midnight on Sunday.

Data provided by Hoodline. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.