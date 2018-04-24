Story Hoodline — Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Washington with a budget of $1,800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1601 18th St. NW, #912 (Dupont Circle)

Listed at $1,800/month, this 580-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1601 18th St. NW.

The building features on-site laundry, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is a “biker’s paradise” and is a haven for transit riders.

219 T St. NE, #202 (Eckington)

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 219 T St. NE. It’s also listed for $1,800/month for its 570 square feet of space.

The building offers a swimming pool, a roof deck and storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, closet space, a dishwasher, a small kitchen island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

510 N St. SW, #N330 (Southwest)

Next, check out this studio condo that’s located at 510 N St. SW. It’s listed for $1,800/month.

In the unit, you’ll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

4200 Cathedral Ave. NW, #808 (Cathedral Heights)

Listed at $1,800/month, this 765-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4200 Cathedral Ave. NW.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. A roof deck is offered as a building amenity.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

1440 N St. NW, #910 (Logan Circle)

Here’s a 421-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1440 N St. NW that’s going for $1,800/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and a roof deck. The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and plenty of natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

