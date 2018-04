BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Emergency crews have responded to a crash in Northwest D.C. where at least four pedestrians were struck.

Update crash with pedestrians struck 9th St X NY Ave NW. 2 vehicle collision with 1 that ran into sidewalk. We are transporting 4 pedestrians with serious injuries to area hospitals. No injuries to occupants of vehicles. pic.twitter.com/6yvIwYoWwe — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 24, 2018

Update: a two vehicle accident caused one vehicle to jump a curb and strike four pedestrians at K & 9th St. All victims are conscious and breathing. Drivers remained on scene. https://t.co/OyOdV0b6jA — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 24, 2018

Authorities say a two-vehicle crash caused one vehicle to jump a curb and strike four people at K and 9th Streets.

We are working at least one, possibly four pedestrians struck by a vehicle at 9th and I St, NW. At this point, it doesn't appear to be intentional. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 24, 2018

