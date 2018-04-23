CBS Local/Hoodline — Craving African food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top African restaurants around Washington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Nando’s PERi-PERi

Topping the list is Mount Vernon Triangle’s Nando’s PERi-PERi, situated at 819 7th St. NW. (between N. H St. & N. I St.). With four stars out of 896 reviews on Yelp, the chicken shop, which has grown from one location in Johannesburg to hundreds around the world, has proven to be a local favorite.

The South African-inspired menu includes their all-natural “peri peri” chicken, flavored with piri piri chile pepper seasoning, a blend which, though Portuguese in origin, is widely utilized in southern Africa (piri piri is Swahili for “pepper pepper”). Other offerings include hummus with peri peri drizzle, spicy mixed olives, sandwiches, salads and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)

2. Sumah’s

Shaw’s Sumah’s, located at 1727 7th St. N.W. (between N. S St. & N. R St.), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the African spot 4.5 stars out of 243 reviews.

Located in the historic Shaw district, this restaurant offers home-cooked West African cuisine with all the sauces & flavors from home, says its website. Menu options include peanut butter stew, jollof rice and potato leaves, all served with your choice of protein. (Take a look here for the full menu.)

3. Chercher Ethiopian Restaurant & Mart

Chercher Ethiopian Restaurant & Mart, an Ethiopian spot in Shaw, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 235 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1334 9th St. N.W. (between N. O St. & N. N St.) to see for yourself.

This restaurant, located in the heart of DC, specializes in Ethiopian cuisine and follows the traditional Ethiopian custom of serving food on one large platter meant for the group to share, says the company’s website. Be sure to try the doro we’t (chicken stew) one of the most popular Ethiopian dishes. (You can check out the full menu here.)

4. Ethiopic

Last but not least, there’s Ethiopic, a Capitol Hill favorite with four stars out of 573 reviews. Stop by 401 H St. N.E. (between N. 5th St. & N. 4th St.) to hit up the Ethiopian spot next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.

This restaurant also has a focus on Ethiopian cuisine, using traditional ingredients to evoke the true taste of Ethiopia. Menu offerings include Ethiopic signature kitfo, beef tartar seasoned with herbed butter sauce and spices, and served with cottage cheese and greens. For dessert, be sure to try the honey-nut baklava, a layered phyllo pastry with pistachio nuts and honey. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Data provided by Hoodline. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.