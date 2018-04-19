Curious just how far your apartment-rental dollar goes in Washington?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Washington with a budget of $2,000/month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

940 25th St. NW (Foggy Bottom)

Listed at $2,000/month, this 700-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 940 25th St. NW.

In the unit, you’ll find air-conditioning, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and a business center. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address is a “walker’s paradise,” is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1910 4th St. NW (LeDroit Park)

Next, there’s this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1910 4th St. NW, that’s also listed for $2,000/month.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, recessed lighting, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pets are permitted on a case-by-case basis.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2228 Decatur Place NW, #b (Kalorama)

Next, check out this 1,126-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit that’s located at 2228 Decatur Place NW, that’s listed for $2,000/month.

In the unit, you’ll get a fireplace, air-conditioning, tile flooring, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect storage and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1930 New Hampshire Ave. NW (U Street Corridor)

Located at 1930 New Hampshire Ave. NW, here’s a 515-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that’s listed for $2,000/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, generous closet space and ample natural light. Bark alert: dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1601 18th St. NW, #702 (Dupont Circle)

Listed at $1,999/month, this 702-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode is located at 1601 18th St. NW.

In the unit, anticipate parquet floors, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and plenty of natural light. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

4101 Albemarle St. NW, #532 (Tenleytown)

Next, there’s this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom spot located at 4101 Albemarle St. NW, listed at $1,995/month for its 725-square-feet of space.

In this abode, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, ample closet space, large windows, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. The building has outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and a residents lounge. Pets are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1401 17th St. NW, #307 (Dupont Circle)

Here’s a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1401 17th St. NW that’s also going for $1,995/month.

In the unit, tenants can look forward to carpeting, French doors, a breakfast bar and a balcony. The building boasts a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are negotiable.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

3652 Park Place NW, #1 (Park View)

Next, check out this studio residence that’s located at 3652 Park Place NW. It’s listed for $1,995/month.

In the unit, you’ll have hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, bay windows, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Bark alert: small dogs are allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

522 21st St. NW, #705 (Foggy Bottom)

Located at 522 21st St. NW, here’s a 500-square-foot studio apartment that’s listed for $1,995/month.

In the unit, you’ll see parquet floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, air-conditioning and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)