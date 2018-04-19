Interested in sampling the newest businesses to open on and around Capitol Hill? From a sports bar to a bicycle shop, read on for a list of the newest spots to open in this part of Washington.

Declaration Nats Park

1237 First St. SE

Aimed at folks heading to a Nationals game, Declaration Nats Park is a New American spot that specializes in pizza, sandwiches and more. This large artisanal pizzeria features a walk-up outdoor bar, complete with two flat-screen TVs for sports fans, per its website.

A variety of lunch and dinner options are available, as well as a tasty happy hour menu. Look for a mouth-watering meatball hoagie or one of their signature pizza pies, with offerings that include the Thomas Jefferson VA with proscuitto, arugula, lemon and fresh mozzarella; and the Frances Hopkinson NJ, consisting of soppressata, tomato and calabrian chili honey. (You can view the full menu here.)

Yelp users are still warming up to Declaration Nats Park.

Yelper Bruce C., who reviewed Declaration Nats Park on April 10th, wrote: “Same great ambiance as the Shaw location. The Hopkinson [is] actually my favorite pizza. The combination of soppressa, spicy salami and chili honey is diabolical. It’s literally around the corner from the stadium and the cocktails here are awesome.”

Danmo H. noted: “The charcuterie board was absolutely beautiful. So good! All [of] the pizzas are named after our founding fathers. So you get a delicious pizza and a history lesson/review. My Roger Sherman pizza was delicious — meatballs, roasted red peppers, ricotta, Romano, and mozzarella.”

Declaration Nats Park is open Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.; 11 a.m.–11 p.m on Thursdays; 11 a.m.–midnight on Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sundays.

All Purpose

79 Potomac Ave. SE (between S. Half and S. 1st streets)

All Purpose is a new spot that specializes in classic Italian-American fare. The restaurant is going for a “nostalgic vibe reminiscent of Italian eateries,” Eater DC reports.

Menu offerings include tomato-braised meatballs, fried garlic knots and a variety of signature pizzas, such as the Sicilian marinara and the Rockaway, complete with parm fonduta, smoked bacon and New Jersey clams.

With a 4.5 star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp, All Purpose has been getting positive attention from guests.

Yelper Andrew T., who reviewed All Purpose on April 6th, wrote: “Great service with awesome food! Wonderful space with nice views of the river.”

Kerry T. noted, “I have been waiting in anticipation for this location to open, and it has finally arrived! You must try the meatballs, Caesar salad and tiramisu. The Rockaway pizza was surprisingly delicious and the lemon on top really accented the flavors beautifully. ”

All Purpose is open Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m.–11 p.m., and Sunday–Thursday from 4 p.m.–10 p.m.

Fancy Radish

600 H St. NE. (between N. 7th and N. 6th streets)

Specializing in seasonal American fare, Fancy Radish comes courtesy of James Beard-nominated chefs Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby.

On the menu, look for Korean grilled tofu with gochujang glaze, rutabaga fondue and miso butter noodles with pickled ginger. For dessert, be sure to try the sumac sour cherries or the chocolate bar complete with elderflower caramel pecans, lavender ice cream and blackberry jam. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Yelp users are excited about Fancy Radish, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of nine reviews on the site.

Yelper Colleen K., who reviewed Fancy Radish on March 30th, wrote: “The mix of flavors and textures in each dish was spot-on and really made each bite a delight. The ambience and service were great! The owner’s attention to every aspect of the dining experience was evident and highly appreciated.”

Teddy B. noted: “This restaurant is fantastic! I’m a pescatarian so it is particularly impressive, but I think the food will win over even the staunchest of meat lovers. Every dish we had was amazing, but some standouts were the fancy radishes, the spicy dan dan noodles, the trumpet mushrooms, and the smoky pudding dessert.”

Fancy Radish is open Tuesday–Saturday from 5 a.m.–10 p.m. (It’s closed on Sunday and Monday.)

Oath Pizza – Navy Yard

110 M. St. SE. (between S. Half and S. 1st streets)

Hailing from Massachusetts, Oath Pizza – Navy Yard prides itself on using sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients to create artfully designed pizzas. According to its website, it is the first pizza chain to be certified humane.

All dough is hand-stretched, grilled and seared in avocado oil. On the menu, look for a variety of seasonal specials and signature items, such as the Spicy Mother Clucker (spiced chicken, Sriracha, spicy aioli and more) and the Muffled Trushroom (house-made truffle sauce, grana padano cheese and ricotta).

Oath Pizza – Navy Yard currently holds 3.5 stars out of six reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Sarah H., who reviewed Oath Pizza – Navy Yard on April 10th, wrote: “The crust is so thin but still manages to have a softness to it in addition to a nice crisp. The atmosphere was calming and the staff was so friendly!”

Yelper Corinne S. added: “The pizza was very tasty, and the salad was huge and a great portion. The pizza crust was really different and yummy. They use very fresh ingredients, and the staff members are extremely friendly and helpful. A great addition to the Navy Yard neighborhood.”

Oath Pizza – Navy Yard is open daily from 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

Insomnia Cookies

1309 H St. NE (between N. 13th St. and N. Linden Court)

Insomnia Cookies is a sweet spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt. Founded in a college dorm in 2003, the bakery delivers its warm treats to its customers.

An assortment of traditional and deluxe cookies are available, including snickerdoodle, double chocolate mint and s’mores. A variety of sandwich cookies (‘wiches), ice cream and brownies are offered as well. (You can check out the full selection here.)

Insomnia Cookies’s current rating of 3.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it’s still early days.

Yelper Katie A., who reviewed Insomnia Cookies on April 7th, wrote: “Cookies are served warm, so definitely give it a try! The person at the register was warm and welcoming. She even made great recommendations.”

Yelper Kim C. added: “Warm, moist and tasty. What more can you want in a cookie?”

Insomnia Cookies is open weekdays from 9 a.m.–3 a.m., and weekends from 11 a.m.–3 a.m.

The Daily Rider

600 H St. NE., Suite D (between N. 7th and N. 6th streets)

Have a bike in need of a little TLC? Back in 2012, Loren Copsey and Beth Rogers opened The Daily Rider after struggling to find a commuter-friendly bike shop in their area, according to The Washington Post.

The shop recently moved from its previous location at 1108 H Street to new digs at the Apollo further down the block.

In addition to repair services, The Daily Rider also offers a variety of comfortable bikes for sale, as well as accessories. (You can visit the website here for a full list of bicycle options.)

The Daily Rider currently holds four stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper John S., who reviewed The Daily Rider on January 2nd, wrote: “I have been to The Daily Rider twice for repair work and each time they have been friendly, quick and done an excellent job. My bike has been working great, as has my wife’s, ever since they worked on it. Truly a shop worthy of ‘Buy local!'”

Yelper Eric G. wrote: “I stopped by to have my new home-built bike checked out. The technician took a quick look and fine-tuned my bike for no charge! I was very impressed by these guys and the way they ran their shop. Very easy to talk to, friendly service and a well-maintained shop.”

The Daily Rider is open weekdays from 10 a.m.–7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.–6 p.m., and Sunday from noon–6 p.m.

Pizza Walay

504 H St. NE. (between N. 5th and N. 6th streets)

Looking for a delicious slice of pizza pie? Pizza Walay offers that and more, with menu items ranging from salads and burgers to hefty slices of BBQ Bird pizza. Build-your-own options are available, as well as other signature creations like the steak and cheese, Hawaiian and buffalo chicken.

With a 4.5 star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp, Pizza Walay has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Hassan S., who reviewed Pizza Walay on March 2nd, wrote: “Great cheeseburger, the best I ever had. Definitely try the pizza or the cheeseburgers.”

Yelper John W. added: “Stopped in with the family for what ended up being a massive slice of pizza for six bucks. Service was fast and pizza was great!”

Pizza Walay is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.–4 a.m., and Sunday–Thursday from 10 a.m–2 a.m.

