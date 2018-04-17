ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have shored up their offensive line by re-signing swing tackle Ty Nsekhe and interior lineman Tony Bergstrom and exercising the fifth-year option on starting right guard Brandon Scherff’s contract.

The Redskins announced the deals Monday as they began their offseason program. The signings ensure depth along the line for at least next season.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Scherff is now signed through 2019. Washington’s first-round pick in 2015 has started 46 regular-season games and one playoff game.

Nsekhe, who was a restricted free agent, started five games at left tackle in place of injured Pro Bowl lineman Trent Williams last season. The 32-year-old has appeared in 42 games and started 11.

Bergstrom joined the Redskins last season, starting three games and appearing in nine after starting with Baltimore.

