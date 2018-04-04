OKLAHOMA (CBS) – An Oklahoma boy and his new pet are stealing the hearts of social media users.

Seven-year-old Madden was born with a cleft lip and two different colored eyes.

He’s had surgery to correct the cleft lip, but still gets bullied because of his scar and his unusual eyes.

After his mom blogged about it, a Minnesota mom shared pictures of a cat with the same physical attributes.

Madden’s family traveled all the way to Minnesota to adopt “Moon.”

Now Madden and Moon are inseparable and share pictures on Instagram.

