Filed Under:National Museum of African American History & Culture, Smithsonian

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. is testing a pilot program that allows individuals to enter with timed-entry passes on Wednesdays next month.

News outlets reported Wednesday that “Walk-Up Wednesdays” will allow museum officials to test a no-pass-required entry to the Smithsonian museum.

On April 4, 11, 18, and 25, individuals who walk up without timed-entry passes may enter the museum on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The museum’s founding director, Lonnie G. Bunch III, said in a statement that the goal of the pilot program is to provide greater access for the public while maintaining the safety and security of our visitors.

The museum will still require advance timed passes for groups of 10 or more.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

CBSLocal App
Watch Live
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen