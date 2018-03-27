By Troy Petenbrink

There is no shortage of family-friendly events available for celebrating the Easter holiday in the Washington, DC area. Families can hunt Easter eggs, get photos with the Easter Bunny, join in fellowship on the National Mall, enjoy a delicious brunch, and have a memorable day at the National Zoo. Here are all the details on five very popular and fun options.

The Lee-Fendall House Easter Egg Hunt

Lee-Fendall House Museum

614 Oronoco St.

Alexandria, VA 22314

(703) 548-1789

www.leefendallhouse.org

Date: March 30 at 3 p.m.; March 31 at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., & 2:30 p.m.; and April 1 at 12:30 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.

The Lee-Fendall House Museum will hold its 19th annual Easter Egg Hunt in Old Town Alexandria from March 30 to April 1. The museum’s spacious garden will be filled with hundreds of hidden colorful toy-filled Easter eggs for children and infants aged zero to ten to find. Other activities for children of all ages include games and craft stations. There will also be refreshments and the opportunity to take photos with the Easter Bunny. Online tickets are $12 for children age one to ten, $5 for adults and children over the age of ten, and free for infants.

Eggstravaganza!

Tudor Place

1644 31st St., N.W.

Washington DC 20007

(202) 965-0400

www.tudorplace.org

Date: March 24, 30, and 31 at 10:a.m.

A National Historic Landmark, Tudor Place has been holding an annual family fun Easter celebration for more than a decade. Available on three different days this year, Eggstravaganza’s main activities are a lively egg hunt and egg roll (each child must bring a basket, hard-boiled egg, and spoon to participate). Visiting children are also able to decorate a scratch art Easter egg, make a festive crown, and play traditional children’s games. In addition, the Easter Bunny will be available for photo ops. Tickets are $15 for children and $5 for accompanying adults.

Easter Sunrise Service

Lincoln Memorial

2 Lincoln Memorial Circle, N.W.

Washington, DC 20037

(703) 757-1200

www.capitalchurch.org

Date: April 1 at 6:30 a.m.

This year will mark the 40th annual Easter Sunrise Service hosted by Capital Church of Vienna, Va. on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. It traditionally attractions thousands of participants from across the U.S. and from around the world. There is prayer service, music, and fellowship to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The service is free to attend.

Related: Best Crafty Classes In Washington DC

Easter Brunch

1789 Restaurant

1226 36th St. N.W.

Washington, DC 20007

(202) 965-1789

www.1789restaurant.com

Date: April 1 at 10 a.m.

Easter Sunday is one of only two times each year that 1789 Restaurant serves brunch (Mother’s Day is the other). Housed in a historic Federal House, the popular Georgetown eatery will serve up a special a la carte menu of seasonal fare. In addition, the Easter Bunny will visit table side with guests and provide free candy to young diners. Advanced reservations are strongly encouraged.

Easter Monday Smithsonian’s National Zoo

3001 Connecticut Ave., N.W.

Washington, DC 20008

(202) 633-4888

www.nationalzoo.si.edu

Date: April 2, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Easter Monday at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo has been a tradition for families across the DMV since 1891. This year’s event will include an Easter egg hunt with prizes, field games, live entertainment, and a special appearance by the Easter Panda. There will also be three dozen special animal demonstrations, feedings, and keeper meetings held throughout the day. This is a free event.

Related: 5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Washington, D.C.