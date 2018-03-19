CBS Local — A Long Island woman’s quest for breakfast ended up in a jail cell after police say she drove up to a jail security booth and mistook it for a fast food drive-thru window.

Lizabeth Ildefonso of Jamesport, New York was arrested on March 16 after she drove up to the Suffolk County jail and tried to order a “bacon, egg, and cheese.” According to the Riverhead News-Review, the 44-year-old was told by Suffolk County deputies that she was really at a jail but kept demanding breakfast. Ildefonso “insisted that she really wanted a sandwich,” the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office said in a statement.

**ARREST** Today, a Jamesport woman was arrested by a Deputy Sheriff after she drove up to the Riverhead Jail's security booth & attempted to order a breakfast sandwich. Lizabeth Ildefonso was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs & driving without a license. pic.twitter.com/oodUoKKe9f — Suffolk County Sheriff's Office (@Suffolk_Sheriff) March 16, 2018

Officers at the jail noticed that Ildefonso’s eyes were glassy and she had a white powder in her left nose before performing a sobriety check. After “performing poorly” in a field sobriety test, the woman was arrested for driving while impaired by drugs. Police also noted that the 44-year-old was driving without a valid license.

The Sheriff’s office says Deputy Sheriff Yvonne DeCaro, who arrested Ildefonso, had just completed a course to help identify impaired drivers. “It apparently was put to good use today although the surrounding circumstances were a little unexpected,” the Sheriff’s office added.