By Laura Catherine Hermoza

If you’re lucky enough to be Irish you’re lucky enough, but if you’re lucky enough to be in Washington, D.C. during St. Patrick’s week you’re even luckier. You’ll find plenty of local venues getting in on the festivities. From family-friendly traditions to lively evening happenings sure to set your Irish eyes smiling, there’s plenty to take in this year. Here are just a few great ways you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in D.C.

Ballyshaners St. Patrick’s Day Parade Classic Car

Pitt Street between King and Cameron Street

Alexandria, VA 22314

www.ballyshaners.org/parade/car-show/

Date:: March 3, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Start your holiday celebration a wee bit earlier by attending the Ballyshaners St. Patrick’s Day Classic Car Show. Held on the same day as Alexandria’s yearly parade tradition, this car show will showcase a host of classic cars between 10 a.m. and noon. Because the cost for supporting Alexandria’s beloved parade has grown considerably, this show serves both as a fundraiser as well as a delightful opportunity for car enthusiasts. The cost for entering a vehicle into the show is just $25. What’s more, your vehicle may even be used to carry an important parade dignity along the course route!

Washington DC’s 47th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Constitution Avenue and 7th Street N.W.

Washington, DC 20006

(202) 670-0317

www.dcstpatsparade.com

Date: March 11, 2018 at 12 p.m.

Now in it’s 47th year, this beloved annual tradition is still going strong. In a continuing quest to celebrate Irish heritage in the nation’s capital, this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Sunday, March 11, and follow its traditional mile-long parade route. Parade festivities are expected to last two-hours with myriad participants, performers of traditional song and dance and so much more. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee is a nonprofit organization committed to honoring Irish-American leaders and promoting an awareness of Irish culture.

Shamrock & Roll St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

Loudoun Station

43751 Central Station Drive

Ashburn, VA 20147

(540) 424-9694

www.facebook.com/events/382976465486725/

Date: March 17, 2018 at 9 a.m.

Bring the entire clan to Ashburn for the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day bash. Starting at 9 a.m. on March 17 and continuing on through 2 a.m. on March 18, you’re in for a celebration full of fun, folly and nonstop festivities. It all begins with a hearty breakfast buffet followed by ongoing music, dancing, prizes and giveaways, delicious food and drink, games and other endless enjoyments. Admission to the event is $15, and is good for the whole day. All proceeds benefit the Loudon County First Responders.

Related: Best Parades And Celebrations On St. Patrick’s Day In Washington DC

Shamrock Fest

RFK Stadium Festival Grounds

2400 E. Capitol St. S.E.

Washington, DC 20003

(202) 249-3000

www.shamrockfest.com

Date: March 17, 2018 at 12 p.m.

ShamrockFest, a favorite tradition for locals and visitors alike, is hailed for being the largest St. Patrick’s Festival in the entire nation. Open to all ages, this ultimate St. Patrick’s Day celebration combines nonstop music and entertainment, delicious food and drink and other festivities to last throughout the entire day. Gates open at noon with music starting at 12:15 p.m. and all festivities lasting on through 8 p.m. Ticket options vary from individuals and groups for the Main Event attractions to special VIP drink options.

St. Patrick’s Day Workshop At Helen Olivia

128 N. Pitt St.

Alexandria, VA 22314

(703) 548-2848

www.helenoliviaflowers.com

Date: March 17, 2018 at 5 p.m.

Get your creative juices flowing at Helen Olivia Flowers. Praised locally for being the top regional florist, Helen Olivia boasts myriad floral offerings, services and customizations. They also present two-hour themed floral design workshops in-house regularly. The St. Patrick’s Day Workshop is one such specialty and will take place at 5 p.m. on March 17. All the necessary materials will be provided onsite for all attendees to this workshop.

Related: Guide To Washington DC’s 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade