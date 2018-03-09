WASHINGTON (CBSNews) — South Korea’s national security adviser Chung Eui-yong says President Donald Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the North is “committed” to denuclearization.

More From CBS News

The intended meeting — confirmed by the president and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders — is supposed to take place by May, but a time and place have yet to be decided.

.@POTUS greatly appreciates the nice words of the S. Korean delegation & Pres Moon. He will accept the invitation to meet w/ Kim Jong Un at a place & time to be determined. We look forward to the denuclearization of NK. In the meantime all sanctions & maximum pressure must remain — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 9, 2018

Chung said Kim “expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible. President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization.”

South Korean national security adviser: "I told President Trump that in our meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he's committed to denuclearization. He pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests." https://t.co/4hFR3QVIoi pic.twitter.com/vBWktTMuyI — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 9, 2018

Chung also said Kim agreed to refrain from nuclear testing, and routine joint military exercises will continue as planned. “I told President Trump that in our meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he’s committed to denuclearization,” Chung said. “He pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests.”

South Korean national security adviser: "[Kim] expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible. President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong-un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization." https://t.co/4hFR3QVIoi pic.twitter.com/tlYuljdH7p — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 9, 2018

Chung thanked Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, the national security team and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, saying that Trump’s leadership and his pressure policies, along with “international solidarity,” led to this juncture.

The president tweeted that a meeting is “being planned,” and sanctions will remain in place until an agreement is reached.

Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2018

On a last-minute conference call with reporters, a senior administration official said Trump was briefed by South Korean president Moon Jae-in, along with other South Korean and U.S. officials. The official, asked about the possibility of inspections, said any deal with North Korea would have to come with some form of verification of denuclearization.

The announcement was made at the White House after Trump unexpectedly walked into the White House briefing room Thursday and told reporters that South Korea would be making a major announcement at 7 p.m. The president rarely — if ever — appears in the briefing room, tipping off reporters to how momentous the announcement must be.

(CBS News’ Margaret Brennan contributed to this report.)