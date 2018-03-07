General manager Mike Rizzo has been left to dangle by Washington Nationals ownership, waiting in limbo for an extension in the last year of his contract. If no deal transpires during Spring Training, it could be that he will wait until after the season, when the totality of his body of work can be judged.

Rizzo has already said that he feels good about where he stands with the team moving forward. Now, he’s putting his money where his mouth is.

According to the Washington Business Journal, Rizzo purchased a row house on January 19, in southeast D.C. for $1.3 million.

The house was built in 2011 as part of the revitalization in the neighborhoods near Navy Yard, in part triggered by the Nats’ success.

Rizzo has a lot to do with that success, turning a sub-.500 team into a perennial contender for the World Series. Now, he can hang his hat close to the office.

“When you look at what we accomplished, it’s really unsung and underappreciated. I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished here,” he told Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY. “I like it here. I love the city. I love the team I put together. I like being a GM in the NL East. And I want to stay here. I just think I deserve to be treated like some of the best GMs in the game are, too.”

Going into a season with high expectations, followed by an offseason with the landmark Bryce Harper negotiations, and it is a good time for stability in the front office.

“He’ll be the GM. I can’t imagine him not being the GM,” Nats expert John Feinstein told The Sports Junkies. “The Nationals are gonna make him an offer to stay. There’s no question about that, as they should. Then it’ll be up to him.

“Rizzo obviously deserves a new contract. That shouldn’t even be up for debate, but this is the Lerners’ style.”

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.