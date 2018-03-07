(Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Entercom, the unrivaled leader in sports radio, and the Washington Nationals announced a five-year agreement to extend its seven-year partnership with 106.7 The Fan (WJFK-FM), beginning with the 2018 MLB season.

Highlights of the flagship radio agreement include broadcasts of 10 Spring Training games, all regular-season games and all postseason game action, in addition to full pre- and post-game coverage. Play by play announcers Charlie Slowes and Dave Jageler return for their 13th consecutive season together. Postgame duties will be shared by Phil Wood, and the Fan’s Nationals beat reporter, Craig Heist, with select post-game shows hosted by 106.7 The Fan midday show hosts Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier.

“We value our partnership with The Nationals and as the top radio destination for Washington, D.C. sports fans, look forward to continuing to bring fans the most comprehensive coverage of the team,” said Steve Swenson, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Washington, D.C.

“Entercom is excited to continue and expand our broadcast partnership with The Washington Nationals,” said Mike Dee, President of Sports, Entercom. “As the leader in local audio sports rights across the nation, Entercom remains committed to being the leading sports platform and will continue to provide fans with the highly-engaging content they seek as well provide even more opportunities for our advertisers.”

As the radio home of The Nationals, 106.7 The Fan will provide year-round programming dedicated to the team including daily segments, offseason shows and a weekly “Nats Insider” show airing on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. ET, hosted by MASN on-field reporter Dan Kolko.

“For the past seven seasons, The Fan has been our official flagship radio station,” said Alan H. Gottlieb, Chief Operating Officer of Lerner Sports Group. “We are excited about extending our partnership and continuing the tradition of Nationals baseball on 106.7.”

Sister stations WPGC 95.5 FM; 94.7 FRESH-FM (WIAD-FM) and El Zol 107.9 (WLZL-FM) will also partner with the Nationals on programming and promotional special events.

106.7 The Fan is a part of Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States.and one of the top two radio broadcasters in the country. Entercom is the flagship home of more than 40 professional teams across the four major sports and numerous college athletic programs and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. By remaining on The Fan, the Washington Nationals are part of a robust portfolio of 14 MLB teams that also broadcast on Entercom stations.

