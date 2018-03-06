By Chris Lingebach
The Redskins announced the re-signing of fourth-year safety Deshazor Everett to a multi-year contract on Tuesday.

Everett, 26, first signed with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2015. He has recorded 89 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble over three seasons with the team. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Redskins also announced they have waived running backs Dare Ogunbowale and Kenny Hilliard, along with tackle Kevin Bowen.

