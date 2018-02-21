Bryce Harper may not want to talk about free agency, but he’s embargoed questions on his future for the right reasons.

“It’s not fair to my teammates or myself to look forward,” Harper told 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier. “Every single year, I’ve always tried to come in and win ballgames. That’s the biggest goal for myself. That’s the biggest goal for my team.

“And I want to come in here and be the best player I can for the Nationals organization, and be the best player I can for all my teammates and all my brothers inside that clubhouse. We’ve got a great team, got a great environment in there. Everybody in the world knows I’m gonna be a free agent next year. That’s just part of how the game works. It’s part of how sports work. That’s how it is.”

Asked about coping with playing under a media magnifying glass, Harper said, “It’s just part of it. I’ve been dealing with media, I feel like, since I was 15, 16 years old, so it’s just trying to do the best I can and worry about what I can control, and do the things on the field that help my team win, and come into the clubhouse every single day mentally prepared to play the game of baseball.”

“When I say that I want to come in and try to win ballgames, that’s what I want to do,” he said. “It’s something that I enjoy doing. I grew up winning a lot of baseball games, and I want to do that for the Nationals, and I want to do that for Dave Martinez, the Lerners, Mike Rizzo and all of our fans out there. I enjoy playing this game. I love the city of D.C. I love playing in the nation’s capital and I’m excited about getting there this year.”

Harper was asked if he values winning a World Series title more as a want, or a need.

“For me personally, when I look at it, I want to be able to say that I won,” Harper said. “When you’re at any level, that’s your goal, that’s your team’s goal. I want to go into every single year and do the things I can to win ballgames, and to get past that first round or second round or anything like that.

“I think as a team, I think as a fan base, I think as a city, we want to win the [NL East], we want to win the pennant, we want to win the World Series. And that’s our goal. That’s our goal in the clubhouse. That’s our goal in the stands. That’s our goal in the front office. That’s our goal walking down the street. I think if we can just do the things we know how to do as a team, and do the little things as well, then we’ll be okay.”

