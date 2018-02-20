The Jets are reportedly extremely interested in pursuing Kirk Cousins.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Cousins is their top free-agent priority, and they’re willing to pay “whatever it takes.”

It’s simple: Get Cousins. The Jets want him badly, and sources say they’re willing to pay whatever it takes — unless the Washington Redskins decide to tag him for a third time (unlikely). Money aside, the Jets hope to convince him he’ll have a chance to win in New York. Because of obvious deficiencies on the current roster, they must sell him a championship vision. Their recruiting pitch also will stress his familiarity with the offensive system. In addition to making Cousins wildly rich, the Jets want to let him know he’ll be comfortable with the scheme and coaches.

The New York Post takes it a step further, revealing the Jets — with a projected $73.2 million in available salary cap space now, and possibly more, later — could offer Cousins a heavily front-loaded contract which would pay him $60 million guaranteed in the first year alone.

The Redskins have long been out of the running for Cousins, after trading for/extending Chiefs QB Alex Smith, leaving Redskins fans to follow the Cousins sweepstakes, and the maddening details like these, entirely stress-free.

$60 million over one year is the type of front-loading that made the transition tag unusable for the Redskins. Any team with ample cap space could have front-loaded so much money, Washington would never be able to match.

In acquiring Smith, the Redskins eliminated that worry altogether.

Now watch in enjoyment as every other QB-needy team loses their minds over the next month.

