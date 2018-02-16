Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Cleveland State Vikings

Friday, February 16, 2018, 7:00 pm ET

OAKLAND -4

The underachieving Golden Grizzlies lost at Youngstown State for the first time in 17 years Wednesday. But they learned they’d be without standout Martez Walker for the season earlier in the day. Now, with a game and a couple practices under their belts, they should rebound enough to handle a Vikings squad whose defense ranks 245th and offense ranks 296th.

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson

Rhode Island Rams vs. St. Bonaventure Bonnies

Friday, February 16, 2018, 7:00 pm ET

ST. BONAVENTURE -1

Rhode Island has a four-game lead over Davidson and St. Bonaventure. At this point, in the dog days of February, teams with nothing to play for start to compete at the level of the competition. The competition tonight happens to be a solid club that would love to play in the NCAA Tournament. St. Bonaventure is my 61st-rated team and would get a big boost by beating Rhode Island. The Bonnies lost both games last year, including one in the conference tournament and earlier this year in Kingston. St. Bonaventure point guard Jaylen Adams takes control at home. Rhode Island guard E.C. Matthews, worth 12.5 points, might not be 100 percent.

SportsLine Expert: Kenny White (20-8 in last 28 CBB picks)

Detroit Titans vs. Youngstown State Penguins

Friday, February 16, 2018, 7:00 pm ET

YOUNGSTOWN STATE -2.5

My projection sees Youngstown State as at least eight points better than Detroit Mercy on Friday, and has the Penguins covering the meager spread in more than 63 percent of simulations. They are 4-1 ATS off a straight-up and on a 5-2 ATS home spurt.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (7-0 in last 7 CBB O/U picks)

Niagara Purple Eagles vs. Iona Gaels

Friday, February 16, 2018, 7:00 pm ET

IONA -5

My projections see Iona at least 10 points better than Niagra on Friday, covering the spread nearly two-thirds of the time. The Gaels are 5-1 ATS coming off an ATS loss and 11-4 ATS coming off a straight-up loss.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (7-0 in last 7 CBB O/U picks)

Northern Kentucky Norse vs. Wright State Raiders

Friday, February 16, 2018, 9:00 pm ET

NORTHERN KENTUCKY -1.5

The top two teams in the Horizon League. The Norse lost at home to the Raiders earlier this year, but NKU comes into this one on an 8-1 streak, while WSU is 4-3, with three shocking defeats. Each team is 1-3 ATS in its last four, but NKU’s had some big spreads in conference play. That’s not the case here. Look for NKU to pull away late and cover the small number.

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson

