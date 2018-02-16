Charlie and Dave are back for another season of Nationals Radio!
This spring, you can hear 11 Nationals spring training game broadcasts on 106.7 The Fan (FM) — the flagship station and home of Nationals Radio — and 1580 (AM). Can’t make it to West Palm Beach? Listen on the radio!
This broadcast schedule includes Washington’s March 27 exhibition game against the Twins at Nationals Park.
Nationals 2018 Spring Training Radio Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Location
|Broadcast
|2/23
|@ HOU
|1:05 p.m.
|West Palm Beach, FL
|WJFK 1580 AM
|2/24
|@ MIA
|1:05 p.m.
|Jupiter, FL
|WJFK 1580 AM
|2/25
|vs. ATL
|1:05 p.m.
|West Palm Beach, FL
|106.7 The Fan
|3/4
|vs. DET
|1:05 p.m.
|West Palm Beach, FL
|106.7 The Fan
|3/10
|@ HOU
|1:05 p.m.
|West Palm Beach, FL
|106.7 The Fan**
|3/11
|vs. STL
|1:05 p.m.
|West Palm Beach, FL
|106.7 The Fan
|3/13
|vs. NYM
|7:05 p.m.
|West Palm Beach, FL
|106.7 The Fan
|3/17
|vs. NYM
|1:05 p.m.
|West Palm Beach, FL
|106.7 The Fan
|3/18
|@ STL
|1:05 p.m.
|Jupiter, FL
|106.7 The Fan
|3/23
|vs. HOU
|6:05 p.m.
|West Palm Beach, FL
|106.7 The Fan
|3/27
|vs. MIN
|4:05 p.m.
|Washington, DC
|106.7 The Fan
**Moves to 1580 AM when Capitals game begins
