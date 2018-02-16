WASHINGTON — When the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros entered into an agreement to share a Spring Training home before last year, not many in Washington considered that they might be jealous by the time 2018 rolled around.

Sure enough, as Nationals players and fans file into Ballpark of the Palm Beaches this season, they will be greeted with a friendly reminder of what it’s like to win it all:

Hello Spring Training. #Astros have added something to the sign out front at @BPPalmBeaches. I’ll talk to at 5, 6 & 10 on @KPRC2 from sunny Fla. #WeAreTheChampions pic.twitter.com/SwMp4XZWaL — Adam Wexler (@awexlerKPRC) February 13, 2018

To be clear, the two teams have separate practice fields and separate facilities adjoining the complex. Even the signage and emblems at the park are well spread out from each other, so there is no need to see the new World Champs sign if you don’t want to.

However, it isn’t out of the question to think that both teams are in serious contention to win it all again in 2018.

Many Vegas sportsbooks have the Astros as the third most likely team to win it all, and the first to repeat since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees. Those same books have the Nationals as the fourth most likely team to win it all, trailing only Houston, the Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

If you had to bet where crews would be hanging a World Series Champs placard at this time next year, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches wouldn’t be a bad bet. However, pitchers and catchers have only just reported for long toss, so there’s a long way to go.

