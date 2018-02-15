You don’t have to go far in this town to find a critical opinion of the Redskins front office, and takes on Washington’s trade for Alex Smith have really run the gamut.

And while Ross Tucker is anxiously awaiting the Kirk Cousins bidding war, don’t get it twisted: He loved the deal for Smith.

My only concern is that Cousins will take a lesser deal with a contender and we still won't know for sure what his market value really is. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) February 14, 2018

“I think it’s incredible,” Tucker told Chad Dukes of 106.7 The Fan. “I really do.”

“And, you know, both those guys are top-12 quarterbacks in my mind,” he said. “And you know, Chad, that there are franchises that go decades without having a top-12 quarterback. Decades. And the Redskins just went from one to the other!”

“I mean, to pull that off, to know you’re gonna lose a top-12 quarterback in the NFL, and to get another one? I think it’s incredible,” he continued. “I think it’s very, very impressive by Bruce Allen and that group.

“We all have acknowledged — and you and I have talked about it a million times — the issues that have surfaced previously, the mistakes that they made with Cousins, initially and throughout the process, but those are all a sunk cost at this point. Like, at some point, you realize, okay, that stuff happened. There’s nothing we can do about it now. We have to do the best we can with what we can now, and in that regard, I think they did an unbelievable job.”

“He’s obviously older than Kirk Cousins,” Tucker went on. “But the way quarterbacks are going now, I think you easily get three or four years out of him, which is a lifetime for NFL quarterbacks, for a lot of them, these days. And if you start with the premise that Kirk Cousins was not coming back, I think this is phenomenal. You don’t mess with the franchise tag or that stuff. You’ll get your third-round compensatory pick in 2019.

“You know, as a football player, I think he’s more athletic than Kirk Cousins. I think he protects the ball a little bit better. I think he also had better personnel around him, especially this past year, than Cousins did. But I think that they’re comparable in a bunch of ways.”

“And I’m with you,” he said. “I’ve heard guys that think that Alex is a little bit better, guys that think Kirk’s a little bit better. I think you’re probably splitting hairs and that there’s pros and cons to both of them, but I think ultimately the Redskins having a top-12 quarterback in the NFL under contract for the next five years, and at probably four, five million dollars a year less than what Cousins is gonna get? Pretty darn good, man.”

