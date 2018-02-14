Redskins safety Su’a Cravens has been reinstated off the NFL’s Reserve/Left Squad list.
Cravens, Washington’s second-round pick in 2016, left the team just prior to the start of the 2017 season. As he contemplated retirement, the Redskins made the decision to place him on the Reserve/Left Squad list, effectively ending his season.
“We sincerely hope that Su’a uses this time away from the club to reflect upon whether or not he’d like to resume his career in the National Football League in 2018,” read the statement announcing the team’s decision at the time.
The 22-year-old applied for reinstatement into the league on Monday. Now reinstated, the Redskins must decide the next step for Cravens.
