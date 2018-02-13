By Laura Catherine Hermoza

The local art scene is alive and well in D.C. Several burgeoning new artists are on the quest to be recognized, and you’ll find them at various venues throughout the city. You can help to support up and coming talent in the D.C. area by attending the many exhibits, galleries and other places that showcase and sell their works. Here are some suggestions to check out.

The Fridge

516 8th St. S.E., Rear Alley

Washington, DC 20003

(202) 664-4151

www.thefridgedc.com

Since opening its doors back in 2009 the Fridge has been dedicated to showcasing creative locals through a whole host of opportunities. In addition to serving as an art gallery, this venue also offers plenty of space for alternative artistic forms as well. From hosting performers like dancers and musicians to specialized workshops and engagements, the Fridge is a great place to come and show your support for the arts. Other special events here include concerts, poetry presentations, comedy shows and much more.

Foundry Gallery

2118 8th St. N.W.

Washington, DC 20001

(202) 232-0203

www.foundrygallery.org

This artist-owned nonprofit gallery has been exhibiting pieces by local emerging talents for over 40 years. Here you’ll discover a variety of distinct works comprising of different methods, styles and medium. The gallery continues its mission of granting exposure to new artists in many ways, like monthly solo shows focusing on different gallery members, changing exhibits in the Member’s Gallery and ongoing educational opportunities for artists and art lovers alike. Through special artist talks, receptions, workshops and other events, Foundry delivers up an alternative gallery experience that allows artists to retain greater control over their exhibited works and for patrons to discover opportunities for purchasing high quality pieces at reasonable prices.

Transformer

1404 P St. N.W.

Washington, DC 20005

(202) 483-1102

www.transformerdc.org

Transformer delivers on its name of transforming newly emerging regional talents into highly recognizable and distinguishable artists. Serving as a nonprofit organization, Transformer’s goal is to provide a professional platform where artists can showcase their works, develop and experiment with artistic concepts, build a fan base, and achieve encouragement and support along the way. In addition to exhibiting local works and endorsing other burgeoning artists known nationally and internationally, the organization works in partnership with artists, curators and cultural institutions to present informative exhibitions and ongoing educational programs along with other engagements. Transformer remains proud to serve as a catalyst and advocate for the visual arts in the community.

Long View Gallery

1234 9th St., N.W.

Washington, DC 20001

(202) 232-4788

www.longviewgallerydc.com

From its humble beginnings in 2006 as a small community-based venue, Long View has developed into what is now D.C.’s largest contemporary art gallery. While the focus has always primarily highlighted the talents and attributes of local artists, the gallery also showcases international talent across the board. Here you’ll find a wide range of exhibited works from both mid-career artists and those just starting out. The venue is a hotspot for numerous ongoing events and social functions that serve to promote and present the finest artists around while also making such works more accessible to patrons. The gallery also partners with various other galleries and interested parties in the unending quest to grow recognition and praise for the arts.

Art Enables

2204 Rhode Island Ave. N.E.

Washington, DC 20018

(202) 554-9455

www.art-enables.org

Created in 2001, this vocational arts program is committed to promoting local artists suffering from various developmental and cognitive disabilities. They create opportunities and events for these artists to earn an income from their unique works while also providing creative working spaces and materials necessary for fostering such creativity. Many of the artists in this program are self-taught, talented individuals who create compelling art that tells many stories. Art Enables has two resident galleries—the Studio Gallery and Off-Rhode Gallery.

