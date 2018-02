Listen to the Sports Junkies for your chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to Shamrock Fest 2018 on March 17 at the RFK Stadium Festival Grounds.

Enjoy bottomless beer (from 12 to 5 p.m.), VIP stage viewing and a souvenir Shamrockfest Koozie.

Tickets are on sale at Shamrockfest.com.

Courtesy of Shamrock Fest