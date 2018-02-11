WASHINGTON — At 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds of chiseled steel, a flashy smile and gregarious personality, Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis sticks out in any crowd.

This month, he is a world away, serving as an ambassador for the USA Curling team at the Winter Olympiad in PeyongChang, South Korea.

He loves the sport of curling, but doesn’t play it on anything more than a hobby level. He also won’t be competing in any other Olympic sport, but he looks the part. So, apparently, people keep coming up to him asking what sport he plays.

“Everyone was running up to me like, ‘Whoa, whoa, what do you do? Are you an athlete?'” Davis said during a video report for Yahoo! Sports. “It was just wonderful.”

Davis didn’t say how he answered that question, but there’s no missing his athletic potential in any crowd.

In a report focused on the Opening Ceremonies, he talked about how moving it was to watch the unified Korean entrance to the games, as well as how fun it was to meet spectators like himself from all over the world.

Bottom line: this is right up there among the coolest sporting events he’s ever attended, and that includes playing in two Super Bowls.

“I just witnessed my first Opening Ceremony and it was spectacular. I had the best time of my life, hands down. What I saw tonight will resonate with me for the rest of my life…I feel as if it’s the Super Bowl.

“For someone that has never experienced the Winter Olympics, they don’t know what they’re missing,” Davis said. “It’s one of the best experience I’ve ever had in my life. I’ll definitely be back.”

In addition to his efforts with USA Curling and promoting Cheese Curls, Davis is also serving as a special correspondent for Yahoo! Sports. Sounds like he gets to interview the Jamaican Women’s Bobsled Team this week as well:

Out here at the 2018 Winter Olympics with @YahooSports. Let's go USA! pic.twitter.com/NoDvQdah1p — Vernon Davis (@VernonDavis85) February 9, 2018

