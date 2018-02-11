WASHINGTON — Alex Smith popped up in the media a few times this weekend, talking to different outlets about how excited he is to join the Washington Redskins–as soon as his trade becomes official next month.

Chatting with the Murph & Mac podcast on KNBR-AM in San Francisco, Smith said he was “jacked” to be joining the burgundy and gold.

“I would be lying if I said the wife and I have not been scoping out the area on Google Maps,” he said. “I’m really excited.

“Once I found out that things in Kansas City were going in a different direction, I was pumped at the opportunity, and when Washington came calling I was hopeful that that was a possible destination, and I’ve just jacked that it worked out.

“They wanted me because the feeling was mutual, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Smith also joined the SiriusXM PGA Tour channel this weekend at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, saying that he keeps running into rabid Redskins fans since news broke:

Alex Smith joined us today on @SiriusXMPGATOUR during our coverage of @attproam. On trade to #Redskins Smith said “Excited about that, yeah absolutely. The new opportunity, new challenge…don’t take it for granted and excited to get to work.” — Earl Forcey (@EarlForcey) February 11, 2018

On #Redskins fans being excited about his trade to DC – Alex Smith said “In the past couple of weeks, even though it’s unofficial, you know I’ve always heard about Skins fans and felt like I’ve run into them everywhere and felt their energy so excited for that as well.” https://t.co/JzmqBlTQFN — Earl Forcey (@EarlForcey) February 11, 2018

Smith also got chased down by ESPN’s Michael Collins at the tournament, where he was still jacked to get started in D.C.

“Yeah, I’m jacked,” Smith said. “I’m pumped for the opportunity. A new challenge moving forward, I can’t wait to get started. I know it’s kind of, we’re not there yet, we’ve got to wait for the league year to start, but I can’t say how much I’m looking forward to it.”

Every new player and coach brings with him a certain vocabulary. It’s clear that for Smith, we may get used to hearing how jacked he is about certain things. Hopefully, the Redskins can find some continuity on the offensive line to prevent him from getting too jacked next September.

